Norah O’Donnell’s Husband: Is the CBS Journalist Married?

Norah O’Donnell has kept most of her personal life away from the public eye despite being one of the most famous news anchors on television. Since her departure from CBS Evening News, fans are curious to learn more about the 51-year-old, including her career beginnings, who her husband is and more.

Who Is Norah O’Donnell?

Norah is a journalist and news anchor best known for hosting the news program CBS Evening News. She became the program’s anchor and managing editor in 2019 after having worked as a fill-in anchor since 2011.

Before joining the CBS team, Norah worked her way up the ranks in broadcast journalism. She landed a correspondent role with NBC News in 1999 and remained with the network until 2011. Previously, she worked as a staff writer for the publication Roll Call.

What Is Norah O’Donnell’s Net Worth?

Norah is currently worth an estimated $22 million and earns a salary of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Norah O’Donnell Married?

Yes, Norah is married to her husband, Geoff Tracy. They first met in college while attending Georgetown University and exchanged vows in 2001.

Geoff owns the restaurant chain Chef Geoff’s in Washington D.C.

Does Norah O’Donnell Have Children?

Norah and Geoff share twins Grace and Henry and daughter Riley.

Why Did Norah O’Donnell Leave CBS Evening News?

In July 2024, Norah announced her exit from CBS Evening News in a letter to staffers. Her last day with the news program aired on January 23, 2025.

“After this year’s election, I’ve decided I will be leaving my role as anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News to take on a new position at the network,” she wrote in her letter. “There’s so much work to be proud of! But I have spent 12 years in the anchor chair here at CBS News, connected to a daily broadcast and the rigors of a relentless news cycle. It’s time to do something different.”

Norah will remain with the CBS News division as a senior correspondent. In her final Evening News appearance, the journalist credited the team who supported her, calling them “the finest journalists around the world — the correspondents, producers and researchers and crews who work tirelessly to bring you the news every night.” Norah then vowed that this “won’t change because journalism matters.”