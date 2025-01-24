Norah O’Donnell’s Kids: Does the CBS Anchor Have Children?

Norah O’Donnell, 51, is one of CBS News‘ most recognizable faces. After five years on the CBS Evening News, however, the 51-year-old journalist turned in her last appearance on the show and has now transitioned to the role of a senior correspondent with the network.

“I have spent 12 years in the anchor chair here at CBS News, connected to a daily broadcast and the rigors of a relentless news cycle,” she said in a statement shared by the network in July. “It’s time to do something different. This presidential election will be my seventh as a journalist, and for many of us in this business we tend to look at our careers in terms of these milestone events.”

Behind the scenes, the highly accomplished journalist has enjoyed a fulfilling home life in addition to her career. Find out more about Norah O’Donnell’s kids below.

What Is Norah O’Donnell’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the anchor boasts an impressive net worth of approximately $22 million. She earns an annual salary of $8 million. Norah previously worked at rival network NBC.

Who Is Norah O’Donnell’s Husband?

Norah has been married to Geoff Tracy since they tied the knot back in 2001. The longtime duo met at Georgetown, where O’Donnell received both a bachelor’s and master’s degree. Tracy is a restaurateur and owns Chef Geoff’s in Washington, D.C.

Does Norah O’Donnell Have Kids?

The couple are parents to twins Grace and Henry, born on May 20, 2007, per MSNBC. Their daughter Riley joined the family in short order on July 5, 2008. Although she keeps her family out of the public eye, O’Donnell opened up to PEOPLE Magazine in 2020 about what it was like to be a working mom with children during the pandemic. “I was on a call with someone from the White House and my daughter was shouting at me that the printer doesn’t work!” she confessed. “Lots of times, I’m on a conference call and cooking breakfast for the kids at the same time. Luckily they have the ‘stop video’ feature on Zoom.”

She also shared that she eases stress by jumping on the trampoline with her trio of kiddos. “Lately, I’ve been jumping on my kids’ trampoline!” she told the outlet. “It turns out it’s been a lifesaver for all of us.”