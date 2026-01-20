Nicola Peltz Net Worth: How Much of a Fortune the Actress Has

Image Credit: Getty Images for Academy Museum

Nicola Peltz Beckham has been working in entertainment since she was just a child. The multi-talented actress, writer and director has appeared in various TV shows and movies, but her marriage to Brooklyn Beckham put her under a new spotlight. After years of denying feud rumors between herself and the Beckhams, Brooklyn defended Nicola in a series of public messages in early 2026, confirming the beef between them and his family.

“The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards,” Brooklyn wrote via his Instagram Stories in January 2026. “I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. … My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.”

Nicola and Brooklyn got married in April 2022. Brookly claimed that, at their wedding, his family tried to sabotage their special day.

Find out where Nicola’s net worth stands today and more about her family’s fortune below.

What Does Nicola Peltz Do for Work?

Nicola is best known for her acting career. After making her feature film debut in Deck the Halls, she landed multiple on-screen roles over the years, including in The Last Airbender, Back Roads, Our House, Holidate and Lola, the latter of which she also directed and wrote.

Her most famous television credit was starring in Bates Motel as the character Bradley Martin.

How Much Is Nicola Peltz Beckham Worth?

Nicola currently has a net worth of $50 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. While her earnings come from box office successes and television residuals, some of the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress’ money likely comes from her family.

Who Is Nicola Peltz Related to?

Nicola’s father is Nelson Peltz, a billionaire who has invested in multiple successful businesses, including Snapple. He has a net worth of about $1.8 billion, per Celebrity Net Worth. Nicola’s mother, Claudia Heffner, is a former fashion model.

What Is Brooklyn Beckham’s Net Worth?

Nicola’s husband, Brooklyn, boasts a high net worth too, though it’s a bit lower than hers. The eldest Beckham son is worth $10 million today, per Celebrity Net Worth.