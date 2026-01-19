Beckham Family Feud: What Brooklyn Accused David & Victoria of & More

The Beckham family feud has been going on for longer than anyone realized. After years of reports and insiders depicting the rift between Brooklyn Beckham and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, the eldest child confirmed the feud in a long, scathing statement, shared in a series of Instagram Stories in January 2026.

“I have been silent for years and have made every attempt to keep these matters private,” Brooklyn’s Instagram Stories message began. “Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.”

Brooklyn made it clear that he has no plans to make amends with anyone. “I do not want to reconcile with my family,” he wrote. “I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

Weeks prior, it appeared that David and Victoria tried to extend an olive branch to Brooklyn via social media. The parents of Brooklyn, Cruz and Romeo shared a throwback photo of Brooklyn via their Instagram Stories at the turn of the new year. But that came after David excluded his eldest son from an Instagram carousel post.

Here’s a breakdown of the Beckham family feud and where they stand now.

What Happened Between Brooklyn & the Beckhams at His Wedding to Nicola Peltz?

The rumored drama about Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn’s 2022 wedding turned out to be true. In his January 2026 Instagram Stories message, Brooklyn claimed his mother, Victoria, tried to sabotage his and Nicola’s first dance as a married couple.

“My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song,” Brooklyn claimed, further claiming that Victoria “was waiting to dance with me … She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

Brooklyn also accused Victoria of suddenly canceling production on Nicola’s wedding dress “in the eleventh hour, despite how excited [Nicola] was to wear her design.”

Why Is Brooklyn Beckham Feuding With His Family?

Per his lengthy statement, Brooklyn is at odds with his family because David and Victoria allegedly “controlled narratives in the press” about them. He also described his parents as image-obsessed.

“Brand Beckham comes first,” he alleged. “Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo.”

Brooklyn concluded by noting that he and Nicola “do not want a life shaped by image, press or manipulation. All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and for our future family.”

The rest of the Beckhams have yet to publicly comment on Brooklyn’s statement.