Brooklyn Beckham Net Worth: How Much David & Victoria Beckham’s Son Has

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has long been known for his family, their fame, high net worth and influence on popular culture. As the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, the former model grew up in the spotlight. Used to catwalks and cameras, Brooklyn learned how to live a life in the public eye — until his relationship with his family became complicated.

After feud rumors persisted for years between him, his wife, Nicola Peltz, and his family, Brooklyn broke his silence on the matter in a series of scathing messages, shared in January 2026.

“I have been silent for years and have made every attempt to keep these matters private,” Brooklyn wrote on his Instagram Stories. “Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.”

He went on to accuse his mother, Victoria, of sabotaging his and Nicola’s 2022 wedding. “My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song,” Brooklyn claimed, further alleging that his mother “was waiting to dance with me … She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

“Brand Beckham comes first,” he continued in his lengthy accusation. “Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo.”

Find out how much money Brooklyn has in addition to what his family boasts as a fortune.

What Does Brooklyn Beckham Do for a Living?

Brooklyn previously worked as a photographer and model, having appeared on the covers of Vogue China, Miss Vogue, Interview, L’Uomo Vogue and Dazed Korea.

Nowadays, he creates insightful culinary content and shares it with his social media followers.

How Much Is Brooklyn Beckham Worth?

Brooklyn currently has a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Is Nicola Peltz’s Net Worth?

Nicola boasts a high net worth, thanks to her acting career and her family’s financial success. Among her most notable on-screen credits were in Transformers: Age of Extinction and several seasons of Bates Motel.

As for her roots, Nicola’s father is Nelson Peltz, a billionaire investor. With a lengthy portfolio of investments, Nelson has a net worth close to $2 billion, per Celebrity Net Worth.

As of 2026, Nicola has a net worth of $50 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

What Is David & Victoria Beckham’s Net Worth?

David and Victoria currently have a combined net worth of $450 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The famous couple have built a dynasty around their careers, with David having retired from soccer and former Spice Girls member Victoria maintaining her fashion design business.