Nicholas Brendon’s Health: His Cauda Equina Syndrome, Heart Defect & Other Issues Explained

Nicholas Brendon had lived with several health issues and setbacks in the last few years of his life. The late Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor, 54, who played the character Xander Harris in all seven seasons of the show, died in March 2026.

“We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes,” Brendon’s family wrote in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years, Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was.”

Here is everything to know about Brendon’s health battles during his final years.

Nicholas Brendon’s Cause of Death: How Did He Die?

Brendon died in his sleep “of natural causes,” his family said in their March 2026 statement.

What Health Issues Did Nicholas Brendon Have?

Brendon suffered from multiple health problems, including a congenital heart defect and cauda equina syndrome, which led to Brendon undergoing multiple spinal surgeries in his final years. He also struggled with alcoholism.

Per his family’s March 2026 statement, it was “no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past.” Still, the late Criminal Minds star was “on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis, and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing.”

What Is Cauda Equina Syndrome?

Cauda equina syndrome (CES) happens when there is a “dysfunction of multiple lumbar and sacral nerve roots” of the cauda equina — a collection of nerves at the end of the spinal cord, according to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons.

What Causes Causa Equina Syndrome?

CES can result from a massive herniated disc in the lumbar region, per the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. While a single major strain or an injury may cause a herniated disc, many disc herniations do not always have an identified cause, the association’s website indicates.

What Is Tachycardia?

Tachycardia is a congenital heart defect in which the heart beats abnormally fast, which is also known as arrhythmia. In 2023, Brendon had suffered from a heart attack and had been diagnosed with the heart defect.