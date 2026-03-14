‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Reboot: What Happened to it?

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The reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer was in the works, but unfortunately, that’s no longer the case. According to Sarah Michelle Gellar, the new series is no longer happening. Find out what happened to the Buffy series below.

Is Sarah Michelle Gellar Returning to the ‘Buffy’ Reboot?

E! News confirmed that Sarah was in talks to bring back the popular TV series. Searchlight TV and 20th Television previosuly referred to the new era of the show as “the next chapter in the Buffyverse.”

The show was going to be written by Poker Face creators Nora and Lilla Zuckerman. And, at one point, Dolly Parton was expected to be a producer on the show. Fun fact: She was a producer on the original version too! Although Sarah has been hush-hush about the project in the works, she shared: “If Dolly Parton is going to call me, I’m always available to take a phone call from the queen,” according to Us Weekly.

We wonder if Dolly made it happen behind the scenes! Just one day after the news was confirmed, Sarah took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself wearing pajamas with sushi on them, which fans know she flaunted during the fourth season of the series. She captioned the picture with a sushi emoji, and the day one fans know what’s up with the yummy easter egg clue.

Where Was the ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Reboot Going to Stream?

The series was going to stream on Hulu.

Why Was the ‘Buffy’ Reboot Canceled?

According to a March 2026 Instagram video that Sarah shared, the OG star explained that Hulu “decided not to move forward” with the reboot. It’s unclear why the streaming giant backed out of the project.

“I am really sad to have to share this, but I wanted you all to hear it from me. Unfortunately, Hulu has decided not to move forward with Buffy: New Sunnydale,” the actress said. “I want to thank Chloé Zhao, because I never thought I would find myself back in Buffy’s stylish yet affordable boots. And thanks to Chloé, I was reminded how much I love her and how much she means not only to me but to all of you. … This doesn’t change any of that, and I promise if the apocalypse actually comes, you can still beep me.”⁠