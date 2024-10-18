Niall Horan’s Net Worth 2024: How Much Money He Makes Now

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Niall Horan was a member of one of the biggest boy bands, One Direction, which captured the hearts of many young fans. Recently, those fans, along with family and friends, have mourned the loss of his former bandmate Liam Payne, who passed away at the age of 31. The “Slow Hands” singer recently concluded his The Show Live On Tour, which Liam visited in early October 2024. In an Instagram post dedicated to Liam, Niall reflected on their time in One Direction, saying, “We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever. The bond and friendship we had doesn’t happen often in a lifetime.” Since starting in One Direction in 2010, Niall has established himself as a successful solo artist.

With many years in the industry, the question arises: what is Niall’s net worth? Read below to find out.

Who is Niall Horan?

Niall was born on September 13, 1993, in Mullingar, Ireland. He auditioned for The X Factor in 2010, where he became a part of One Direction, along with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and the late Liam Payne. He performed two audition songs: “You Got It Bad” by Usher and “So Sick” by Ne-Yo.

Niall Horan’s Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Niall’s net worth is $70 million.

How Did Niall Horan Earn His Money?

With over 34 million followers on Instagram, Niall has released three solo albums — Flicker, Heartbreak Weather, and The Show: The Encore. In addition, he has embarked on multiple tours, which include merchandise sales, contributing to his wealth. On October 10, after his recent tour concluded, Niall expressed his gratitude on Instagram, writing, “The past 8 months have just been incredible. I’ll never be able to thank you all enough for what you’ve done for me. Every single one of you who came out to each show and made it all an unforgettable experience. Let’s do it all again sometime. Love you.”