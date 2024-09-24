NFL Power Rankings for Week 3: Updates on the Season

Image Credit: Getty Images

Week three of the National Football League concluded on Monday Night Football (MNF) on September 23. This has solidified the standings as teams prepare for week four of the 2024 season, which begins on Thursday, September 26, with the Dallas Cowboys facing the New York Giants.

As week four approaches, five teams remain undefeated – the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Minnesota Vikings, all with 3-0 records. Read on for more details about the team standings.

Team Rankings

According to ESPN, the teams have been ranked from 1 to 32. See below for the current rankings.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers hold first place in the AFC North with a 3-0 record and are ranked 12th out of 32 teams by ESPN.

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are tied for second in the AFC North with a 1-2 record and are ranked 22nd by ESPN.

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are also tied for second place in the AFC North with a 1-2 record and are ranked 13th by ESPN.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals lost their third game during MNF against the Washington Commanders, 33-38, placing them fourth in the AFC North with a 0-3 record. They are ranked 18th by ESPN.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills secured their 3-0 record with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, September 23, finishing 47-10. They lead the AFC East and are ranked second by ESPN.

New York Jets

The New York Jets had a strong week three, winning their second game of the season on Thursday Night Football against the New England Patriots. They are second in the AFC East with a 2-1 record and are ranked 16th by ESPN.

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are tied for third in the AFC East with a 1-2 record. Their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, sustained a concussion in week two, leading backup Skylar Thompson to take over. They are ranked 17th by ESPN.

New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are tied with the Dolphins for third place in the AFC East with a 1-2 record and are ranked 25th by ESPN.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans lead the AFC South with a 2-1 record and are ranked fourth by ESPN.

Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are in second place in the AFC South with a 1-2 record and are ranked 28th by ESPN.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars, tied for third in the AFC South with a 0-3 record, are ranked 24th by ESPN after their loss to the Buffalo Bills on MNF.

Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are also tied for third place in the AFC South with a 0-3 record and are ranked 29th by ESPN.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs remain undefeated with a 3-0 record, leading the AFC West and ranked first by ESPN.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers, in second place in the AFC West with a 2-1 record, are ranked eighth by ESPN.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are tied for third place in the AFC West with a 1-2 record and are ranked 21st by ESPN.

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos, also with a 1-2 record, are tied for third place in the AFC West and are ranked 30th by ESPN.

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings lead the NFC North with a 3-0 record and are ranked 11th by ESPN.

Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are tied for second place in the NFC North with a 2-1 record and are ranked 15th by ESPN.

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions, also tied for second in the NFC North, are ranked fifth by ESPN.

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are in fourth place in the NFC North with a 1-2 record and are ranked 26th by ESPN.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles lead the NFC East with a 2-1 record and are ranked sixth by ESPN.

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders earned their second win of the season on MNF against the Cincinnati Bengals, 38-33, placing them second in the NFC East with a 2-1 record. They are ranked 27th by ESPN.

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are tied for third place in the NFC East with a 1-2 record and are ranked 14th by ESPN.

New York Giants

The New York Giants, tied with the Cowboys for third place in the NFC East, have a 1-2 record and are ranked 31st by ESPN.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are tied for first place in the NFC South with a 2-1 record and are ranked seventh by ESPN.

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are also tied for first place in the NFC South with a 2-1 record and are ranked ninth by ESPN.

Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are tied for third place in the NFC South with a 1-2 record and are ranked 23rd by ESPN.

Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are tied with the Falcons for third place in the NFC South with a 1-2 record and are ranked 32nd by ESPN.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks lead the NFC West with a 3-0 record and are ranked 10th by ESPN.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are tied for second place in the NFC West with a 1-2 record and are ranked 19th by ESPN.

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams, also tied for second place in the NFC West with a 2-1 record, are ranked 20th by ESPN.

San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are tied for second place in the NFC West with a 1-2 record and are ranked third by ESPN.

NFL Highlights

Week three of the 2024 NFL season saw several key moments. During Sunday Night Football on September 22, the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly avoided defeat against the Atlanta Falcons, winning 22-17. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott led the league in week three with 379 passing yards, according to ESPN.