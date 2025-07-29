Netflix’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’ Series: Cast, Release Date & All Updates

Image Credit: Ludovic Robert/Netflix

Pride and Prejudice has been adapted quite a few times in history, and Netflix is giving it another go with its upcoming six-part miniseries. As with most TV or film iterations of a classic novel, the casting process tends to pick A-list stars. Leave it to Netflix to follow suit since multiple recognizable faces have already begun production on the series.

Below, Hollywood Life has all the latest details about Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice series.

Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice Cast

The following are the main cast members of Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice and their respective roles:

Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet

as Elizabeth Bennet Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy

as Mr. Darcy Olivia Colman as Mrs. Bennet

as Mrs. Bennet Rufus Sewell as Mr. Bennet

as Mr. Bennet Freya Mavor as Jane Bennet

as Jane Bennet Rhea Norwood as Lydia Bennet

as Lydia Bennet Hopey Parish as Mary Bennet

as Mary Bennet Hollie Avery as Kitty Bennet

as Kitty Bennet Jamie Demetriou as Mr. Collins

as Mr. Collins Daryl McCormack as Mr. Bingley

as Mr. Bingley Siena Kelly as Caroline Bingley

as Caroline Bingley Louis Partridge as Mr. Wickham

as Mr. Wickham Fiona Shaw as Lady Catherine de Bourg

as Lady Catherine de Bourg Anjana Vasan as Mrs. Gardiner

as Mrs. Gardiner Sebastian Armesto as Mr. Gardiner

as Mr. Gardiner Rosie Cavaliero as Lady Lucas

as Lady Lucas Saffron Coomber as Mrs. Hurst

as Mrs. Hurst James Dryden as Mr. Hurst

as Mr. Hurst Justin Edwards as Sir William Lucas

as Sir William Lucas James Northcote as Colonel Forster

as Colonel Forster Eloise Webb as Harriet Forster

as Harriet Forster Isabella Sermon as Georgiana Darcy

Pride and Prejudice Release Date

The upcoming Pride and Prejudice miniseries does not have a set release date yet, but it’s expected to air sometime in 2026.

Filming Status of Pride and Prejudice

Production started in the summer of 2025 in the U.K. At the time of publication, filming is still underway for the six-episode series.

Netflix Miniseries vs. Past Pride and Prejudice Adaptations

According to Netflix, the upcoming Pride and Prejudice miniseries will be a “faithful, classic adaptation of the novel” by Jane Austen.

There have been multiple iterations of the famous 1813 novel, with the most notable, recent adaptations being the 1995 television series starring Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth and the 2005 movie starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen.