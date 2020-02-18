National Drink Wine Day: See Sophie Turner & More Stars Relaxing With The Drink

Feb. 18 is National Drink Wine Day, and we’re getting in the spirit by checking out photos of Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and more enjoying some nice glasses of red and white!

Happy National Drink Wine Day! The holiday, which lands on Feb. 18, is all about sipping vino so obviously this is cause for celebration. Some of our favorite celebrities love their red and white wine, and they haven’t been afraid to show it over the years. Taylor Swift has sung about her love for wine on various songs, and she’s been seen sipping the drink on social media, at award shows, and in behind-the-scenes videos. Back in 2019, Taylor hung out with besties, Selena Gomez and Cazzie David, and posted a photo of the trio with glasses of white wine in-hand. “20wineteen,” she captioned the pic. LOL!

Meanwhile, in March 2019, Sophie Turner attended a hockey game with now-husband, Joe Jonas, and she did not shy away from guzzling her wine on the big screen. She had a big cup of red wine, and when the cameras panned to her, she proudly chugged it like a CHAMP! Joe was sitting by her side with a proud smile on his face the whole time. Kendall Jenner has also been seen drinking wine in public. One time, she was hanging out on a yacht with pal, Bella Hadid, and she had a glass in her hand and a huge smile on her face.

Another one of our favorite wine pics comes courtesy of Justin Bieber, who didn’t hold back from chugging champagne straight from the bottle at the Monaco Formula One 1 Grand Prix in Monte Carlo on May 29, 2016. Seriously, that’s a mood if there ever was one.

Celebrate National Drink Wine Day by checking out which celebrities love the boozy beverage in the gallery above! Click through to see Kendall, Bella, Sophie, Kate Middleton and many more drinking their favorite reds and whites!