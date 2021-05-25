National Wine Day: Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid & More Stars Relaxing With Glasses Of Vino

It’s National Wine Day! Celebrate by filling your glass and taking a look at Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift, and more celebrities sipping on the beloved beverage.

Cheers! It’s one of the most wonderful days of the year: National Wine Day! This is the second of three wine-based celebrations on the calendar — National Drink Wine Day on Feb. 18 and National Red Wine Day on Aug. 28. With the weather getting warmer, it’s time to get a lovely rosé, a chilled white, or a deep red to celebrate. Obviously, we couldn’t let a day like today go by without celebrating, so to get in the spirit of the holiday, we’ve rounded up some photos of your favorite celebs sipping on glasses of vino.

First up, we have Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, who are probably pretty stoked about this holiday! In May 2019, the ladies were seen smiling on a yacht together off the coast of Monaco while drinking glasses of champagne, which itself is a sparkling wine, so it counts. It looked like the perfect end to their day as they were previously seen riding jet skis and hanging out on the boat with grown-ish star Luka Sabbat. Though Kendall became associated with tequila in 2021, with the launch of her 818 Tequila brand, she will probably celebrate today with a nice glass of something expensive.

But why take one day (or well, three if you count National Drink Wine Day and National Wine Day) to celebrate this fantastic alcoholic beverage when you can celebrate all year? Before she switched her Instagram aesthetic, Taylor Swift dubbed 2019 as “20wineteen” in a blurry Instagram post in which she holds up a glass of white wine while smiling with pals Selena Gomez and Cazzie David. We can’t argue with that!

Taylor kept up with 20wineteen by drinking champagne on the set of her music video for “You Need To Calm Down.” After the video dropped in June 2019, the singer shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself daintily holding a glass of pink liquor, captioning the image, “Some of us had champagne on set, and it shows.” In 2020, when she received six Grammy nominations, she toasted her success with — you guessed it — a glass of wine.

And it’s not just Americans who can celebrate – Brits obviously love wine too! From Sophie Turner guzzling down a glass of red wine at a hockey game to Kate Middleton visiting a winery with Prince William, there’s love for this drink from both sides of the pond. Head up to the gallery above to see even more celebs drinking wine in honor of National Wine Day!