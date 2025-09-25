National Daughters Day 2025: Best Moments Between Celebrity Parents & Their Daughters

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

September 25, 2025, is National Daughters Day, and in honor of the celebration, we wanted to take a look back at some of this year’s sweetest mother-daughter moments in Hollywood. From actresses to reality TV stars, several famous mom and daughter duos made lasting memories.

National Daughters Day was introduced in India in the early 2000s. At the time, sons were typically celebrated more frequently, while daughters were valued less. The U.S. eventually adopted the annual tradition, and the rest is history.

Keep reading to look back at some of our favorite celebrity daughter moments of 2025!

Violet Affleck

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's daughter Violet Affleck implored members of the United Nations to explore clean air efforts in an address at the Healthy Indoor Air: A Global Call to Action panel. https://t.co/g9rPBmh4v5 pic.twitter.com/6bgMYGGncf — E! News (@enews) September 24, 2025

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck‘s eldest child, Violet Affleck, delivered a passionate speech at the United Nations in September 2025 about the effects of long-COVID and mask mandates.

“Leaders tell us that we are the future, but when it comes to the current pandemic, our present is being stolen before our eyes,” Violet, 19, said wearing a mask. “It’s first-rate negligence to look children in the eye and say, ‘We know how to protect you, and we didn’t. We have access to technology to prevent airborne diseases, something that millions of our ancestors and millions of people around the world would kill for today, and we refuse to use it.”

Kulture

Cardi B brought her 7-year-old daughter, Kulture, to a September 2025 New York Fashion Week event, where the dynamic duo stole the show with their coordinating fur outfits. The rapper rocked a whole brown fur coat, while her child was dressed in an all-black outfit with a matching fur skirt.

Ava Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon‘s daughter, Ava Phillippe, has already had quite a year! The 26-year-old made her acting debut in an episode of Doctor Odyssey in April 2025, and she partnered with Vince Camuto to launch her new fragrance, the Wonderbloom Haze Eau de Parfum.

Willow Sage Hart

Pink‘s daughter, Willow, showed off her impressive vocal chops while performing a duet with her mom and the one and only Hugh Jackman at his September 2025 New York City show. The mother and daughter sang a rendition of Pink’s track from The Greatest Showman, “A Million Dreams,” followed by the pop star’s hit single “Who Knew.”

Although fans were aware of Willow’s stage presence before this, it’s clear that her singing skills have only improved, proving that she inherited her mom’s powerhouse vocals.