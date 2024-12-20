Nathan Fillion: 5 Things About the Actor Behind Guy Gardner in ‘Superman’ 2025

Superman is coming to theaters in July 2025, and comic book fans were dying to get a glimpse of it. Luckily, they did once the trailer dropped in December 2024. By the looks of it, James Gunn‘s rendition of the beloved superhero is an action-packed ride. Now that we saw Guy Gardner, a.k.a Green Lantern, we know he’s being played by actor Nathan Fillion!

During an April 2024 interview with Collider, Nathan recalled James offering him the role of Green Lantern while at a premiere party for their film The Suicide Squad. After seeing each other in a large crowd, Nathan congratulated the screenwriter and filmmaker, who asked the actor, “‘Hey, did Peter [Safran] tell you what we’ve got for you next?’ I said, ‘No, he hasn’t said.’ He looked around like someone was gonna be listening. We were in a throng of people, but he leaned over and said, ‘You’re gonna be Guy Gardner.'”

While describing Green Lantern, Nathan pointed to his “flaws,” which the actor said he “love[s] to lean into” when embracing new characters.

“Guy Gardner is 90 percent flawed and doesn’t care. That’s one of his flaws,” Nathan pointed out. “I think there’s a real freedom in playing that. So, for a guy who likes to play flaws and flawed people, Guy Gardner is a gold mine.”

In addition to The Suicide Squad, we’ve seen Nathan in many other projects! Hollywood Life rounded up a few facts about the Canadian-American actor, below.

Nathan Is Best Known for The Rookie

Nathan earned recognition for his portrayal of Joey Buchanan in One Life to Live, followed by playing Johnny Donnelly in Two Guys and a Girl. Since 2018, Nathan has played John Nolan in The Rookie, and he’s served as an executive producer on the show.

He Is From Canada

The Saving Private Ryan cast member was born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. He attended Concordia University College of Alberta, then the University of Alberta.

Nathan Has Played Green Lantern in the Past

Fittingly, Nathan has been in the shoes of multiple Green Lanterns before. In 2011 and 2012, he voiced Hal Jordan in Green Lantern: Emerald Knights and Justice League: Doom. He reprised the role of Hal in Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, The Death of Superman and Reign of Superman.

He Has Worked With James Gunn

Nathan previously worked with James. They collaborated for the first time for James’ 2006 horror Slither. Years later, they teamed up again for Nathan to play T.D.K. in The Suicide Squad and Master Karja in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Nathan Had a City Hall Named After Him

For August 2021, the Edmonton City Hall was temporarily renamed the Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion after fans petitioned for it.