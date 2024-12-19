James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Trailer Breakdown: Highlights

Image Credit: Getty Images

It’s a bird, it’s a plane—it’s Superman! The DC superhero is returning to the big screen with a new actor taking on the iconic role. Over the years, Clark Kent has been portrayed by Henry Cavill, Christopher Reeve, and others since the character’s debut in 1938. However, the upcoming film will feature a fresh face in the role.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film’s director, James Gunn, shared: “I think that’s what ‘Take Me Home’ is all about.” He added, “We do have sort of a battered vision of Superman at the beginning, and I think that is our country. I believe in the goodness of human beings, and I believe that most people in this country, despite their ideological beliefs or politics, are doing their best to get by and trying to be good people, despite what it may seem like for the other side, no matter what that other side might be.”

To learn more about the upcoming Superman film—including its cast, release date, and synopsis—keep reading as Hollywood Life has rounded up all the details about the highly anticipated movie.

James Gunn’s Superman Trailer Breakdown

The first trailer for the upcoming film, shared on social media, shows the superhero in action across the city as the Superman theme plays in the background. According to IMDb, the storyline follows “the titular superhero as he reconciles his heritage with his human upbringing. He embodies truth, justice, and the American way in a world that sees these values as outdated.”

The Hollywood Reporter noted that Gunn teased, “There’s a lot more to Krypto than you see in this trailer.”

Superman 2025 Cast Members

The new Superman will be played by David Corenswet. IMDb lists additional cast members, including Isabela Merced, Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, and others.

Superman Release Date

The DC film is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025. The team announced the release date on social media, writing in their caption, “On July 11, It Begins.” The film will be available exclusively in theaters.