Natasha Lyonne’s Health Today: All About the Actress’ Past Addiction, Hepatitis C, Heart Surgery & More

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Fans of Natasha Lyonne recall the health issues she’s endured over the years. From hepatitis C to an open-heart surgery, the actress’ well-being has been put to the test several times. But she raised concern once again in April 2026 for a report about allegedly getting escorted off a Delta Airlines flight following the season 3 premiere of Euphoria.

According to Page Six, Natasha, sitting in a first-class seat, was unresponsive when flight attendants asked her to close her laptop and fasten her seatbelt before takeoff. After appearing to “doze off,” her laptop was taken out of her hand, the outlet reported, and a Delta staffer eventually came on board to ask the celebrity, “Ma’am, do you need medical attention?”

At one point, according to the report, the staffer said, “Ma’am, I need you to come off the plane. Do you need help with your belongings?” Natasha was then heard asking, “Where are we?” before the staff member told her, “We’re still in LA. The plane hasn’t gone anywhere. … The plane is not going anywhere until you come off it.”

After Natasha was allegedly escorted off the flight, the captain informed the passengers, “We have a passenger who for whatever reason … wouldn’t follow some basic commands … We had a passenger who didn’t seem up to the task tonight so that’s why they were asked to be booked on another flight — I do apologize for the inconvenience, but we will get you to New York as quickly and as safely as possible.”

Natasha took to X to seemingly address the incident. “My heart is with all the unpaid TSA agents at our airports. Sure was looking forward to speaking honestly with @DrewBarrymore yesterday but guess wasn’t in the cards,” she tweeted, before adding, “Who owns page six/New York Post now again?”

Learn about her health history here.

Natasha Lyonne’s Hepatitis C Diagnosis

Natasha was admitted under a pseudonym at a Manhattan hospital in 2005 for multiple reasons, including hepatitis C, infective endocarditis and a collapsed lung, per Today.

At the time, Natasha was also undergoing methadone treatment for heroin addiction.

Why Did Natasha Lyonne Have Open-Heart Surgery?

Natasha underwent open-heart surgery in 2012 after endocarditis damaged her heart. She opened up about the health scare during a 2019 interview with WBAA.

“You know, my heart — that was from endocarditis, which is sort of a junky staph infection,” the Orange Is the New Black alum quipped. “And, you know, at the time they said, you know, you’re going to have to deal with this kind of in the next 10 years. Like, essentially, your valve is now sort of flipped and not operating properly, which can lead to terrible things, namely sudden death. It’s not something you want to have happen.”

Natasha Lyonne’s Past Addiction Struggles

Natasha was arrested for DUI in 2001 and went to drug and alcohol rehab in 2006. During a 2012 interview, the Golden Globe Award nominee admitted that she was “definitely as good as dead” when she spiraled out of control.

“A lot of people don’t come back. That makes me feel wary, and self-conscious,” she admitted. “I wouldn’t want to feel prideful about it.”

Natasha’s sobriety lasted until early 2006 when she relapsed. In a since-deleted tweet in January 2006, she wrote that recovery “is a lifelong process.”

“Anyone out there struggling, remember you’re not alone,” she continued. “Grateful for love & smart feet. Stay honest, folks. Sick as our secrets. If no one told ya today, I love you. No matter how far down the scales we have gone, we will see how our experience may help another.”

Proud to report this kid is doing a whole lot better & back on her feet. Want to thank our recovery communities & the fans who stood by & were so supportive. Aiming to keep the journey somehow private, but look forward to sharing my experience, strength & hope as makes sense. My… — natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) March 19, 2026

Two months later, Natasha updated her fans on X about her sobriety journey. She said she was “doing a whole lot better & back on her feet.”

“Aiming to keep the journey somehow private, but look forward to sharing my experience, strength & hope as makes sense,” Natasha added. “My heart is with everyone ever going through it.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).