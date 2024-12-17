How Old Was Natalie ‘Samantha’ Rupnow? Suspected Wisconsin School Shooter’s Age

Image Credit: Getty Images

Madison police publicly identified the suspected shooter in the Abundant Life Christian School shooting: Natalie Rupnow, who also went by the name Samantha. Rupnow’s parents, whose names are reportedly Jeff and Melissa, are cooperating with authorities as they investigate the incident. Rupnow was a teenager and opened fire on a study hall on December 16, 2024.

Learn more about the suspected Abundant Life Christian School shooter below.

Who Was Natalie Rupnow?

Rupnow is the suspected shooter of the tragedy at Abundant Life Christian School. Her motive for the shooting is still unclear.

“I don’t know whether [the shooter] was transgender or not,” Barnes told reporters. “I don’t think that whatever happened today has anything to do with how she or he or they may have wanted to identify. And I wish people would kind of leave their own personal biases out of this.”

Barnes continued, “Whether or not she was, he was, they were transgender is something that may come out later, but for what we’re doing right now, today, literally eight hours after a mass shooting in a school in Madison, it is of no consequence at this time.”

BREAKING: The victims in the Madison school shooting were a teacher and a teenage student, police say. https://t.co/gq9PvppGCq pic.twitter.com/aqqVFIpLAY — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 16, 2024

Natalie ‘Samantha’ Rupnow’s Age

Rupnow was reportedly 15 years old. Details about the teen’s home and social life are unclear. During a press conference, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes addressed the rumors surrounding Rupnow, including that she was allegedly trans and that she had a manifesto, which Barnes pointed out has not been verified yet.

“I don’t know whether [Rupnow] was transgender or not,” Barnes said. “I don’t think that whatever happened today has anything to do with how she or he or they may have wanted to identify. And I wish people would kind of leave their own personal biases out of this. … Whether or not she was, he was, they were transgender is something that may come out later, but for what we’re doing right now, today, literally eight hours after a mass shooting in a school in Madison, it is of no consequence at this time.”

What Happened at Abundant Life Christian School?

On December 16, 2024, Rupnow walked into a study hall and opened fire. One teacher and one student were killed, and several others were injured. Rupnow died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to multiple outlets.

Barnes told reporters that police were “still working on a motive, trying to determine why this happened.”