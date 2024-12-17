Natalie ‘Samantha’ Rupnow’s Parents: About Jeff & Melissa Rupnow

Image Credit: Getty Images

Natalie Rupnow, who was known as “Samantha,” has been identified as the suspected shooter at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin. The 15-year-old allegedly walked into a study hall consisting of various ages and opened fire, killing one teacher and one student, and injuring several others. Samantha’s parents, who are reportedly named Jeff Rupnow and Melissa Rupnow, are cooperating with authorities.

Learn about Rupnow’s family and get updates about the investigation below.

Who Is Natalie ‘Samantha’ Rupnow?

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes revealed in a press conference that the shooter was Samantha, who is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He also addressed the rumors over an alleged manifesto and Rupnow possibly being trans, which Barnes said he wished “people would kind of leave their own personal biases out of this.”

“I don’t know whether [the shooter] was transgender or not,” Barnes said. “I don’t think that whatever happened today has anything to do with how she or he or they may have wanted to identify. And I wish people would kind of leave their own personal biases out of this. … Whether or not she was, he was, they were transgender is something that may come out later, but for what we’re doing right now, today, literally eight hours after a mass shooting in a school in Madison, it is of no consequence at this time.”

Barnes added that police have not verified whether the viral manifesto belonged to Samantha.

BREAKING: The victims in the Madison school shooting were a teacher and a teenage student, police say. https://t.co/gq9PvppGCq pic.twitter.com/aqqVFIpLAY — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 16, 2024

Who Is Jeff Rupnow?

Jeff is the father of Natalie, a.k.a Samantha. Earlier this year, Jeff posted a picture via Facebook of what appeared to be his daughter pointing a gun toward an open field, per Newsweek.

Who Is Melissa Rupnow?

According to multiple outlets, Melissa is believed to be Samantha’s mother. Neither she nor her husband, Jeff, has publicly spoken out about the shooting at Abundant Life Christian Academy.

Are Natalie Rupnow’s Parents Being Charged?

Hours after the shooting, Madison police searched the Rupnow family’s home. Law enforcement noted that they were not seeking charges against Samantha’s parents “at this time,” according to CNN.