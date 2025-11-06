Nancy Pelosi Net Worth: How Much Is the Politician Worth Before 2027 Retirement?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Nancy Pelosi, who became the first woman to be elected Speaker of the House, announced her upcoming retirement. She will not seek re-election, which will effectively end her term in Congress in roughly one year. Naturally, Americans are curious about the California representative, including how much money she’s made from her political career and why she chose to retire.

“I will not be seeking re-election to Congress,” Pelosi said in her November 2025 announcement. “My message to the city I love is this: San Francisco, know your power. We have made history. We have made progress. We have always led the way. And now, we must continue to do so by remaining full participants in our democracy and fighting for the American ideals we hold dear.”

Pelosi has represented California’s 11th congressional district, which includes most of San Francisco, for 20 terms, having served in the House of Representatives since 1987.

Below, learn how much money Pelosi has and more about her career in Congress.

For almost four decades, Nancy Pelosi has served the American people and worked to make our country better. No one was more skilled at bringing people together and getting legislation passed – and I will always be grateful for her support of the Affordable Care Act. She made us… pic.twitter.com/HZbWjm7GAt — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 6, 2025

How Old Is Nancy Pelosi?

Pelosi is currently 85 years old. She was born on March 26, 1940.

How Much Money Does Nancy Pelosi Make in Congress?

Pelosi makes at least $174,000 per year as a member of Congress.

Shortly after announcing her retirement from Congress, Pelosi shared a message to X, vowing not to back down against any “forces” threatening the “things we hold dearest.”

“Those who believe in liberty and dignity, goodness and generosity must never give in to the forces arrayed against the things we hold dearest,” Pelosi tweeted, adding, “As I soon begin my final year in Congress, I believe as fervently as ever that this must be our path forward.”

What Is Nancy Pelosi’s Net Worth Today?

While Pelosi’s exact net worth is unclear, multiple outlets have reported that it lies somewhere in the millions. By 2023, she had assets reportedly estimated to be worth around $92 million.

When Is Nancy Pelosi Retiring?

Pelosi will officially retire in January 2027 when her term concludes, since she is not seeking re-election. After her announcement made headlines, Donald Trump said he was “glad” she chose to retire while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, per BBC.

“I’m glad she’s retiring,” the president said. “I think she did the country a great service by retiring. “I think she was a tremendous liability for the country.”