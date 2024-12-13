Nancy Pelosi’s Health: How the Former Speaker of the House Is Feeling

Image Credit: Getty Images

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has been an outspoken advocate for women’s health. When it comes to her personal health, the politician tends to keeps the details away from the public eye. Now that she’s been hospitalized for an undisclosed injury in Luxembourg, many are wondering what happened to Pelosi and if her health is still in good standing.

How Is Nancy Pelosi’s Health Today?

Pelosi has not publicly spoken about any personal health issues. The Democrat appears to keep her health in check, as she travels around the world and attends public events.

How Old Is Nancy Pelosi Today?

Former Speaker Pelosi is 84 years old as of December 2024.

What Has Nancy Pelosi Said About Healthcare?

The Maryland native has supported legislation to protect women’s reproductive health. In response to the reversal of Roe v Wade in 2022, Pelosi issued a statement accusing the Republican Party of “finally [achieving] its dark, dangerous, long-held goal: to rip away a woman’s freedom over her most fundamental decisions. About her body, her health, her life.”

“Since the Republican-captured Supreme Court eviscerated Roe v. Wade, at least nine Republican-controlled states have already banned abortion,” Pelosi continued, “More have enacted draconian restrictions, so that exercising this fundamental right is practically impossible. In doing so, these extreme measures have forced countless women to seek reproductive care in nearby states.”

Pelosi concluded by promoting the Ensuring Women’s Right to Reproductive Freedom Act, which would have helped women be able to travel and, therefore, “receive the health care they need” in addition to protecting “healthcare providers who deliver reproductive services and all those who help women make the journey to those services.”

What Happened to Nancy Pelosi in Luxembourg?

Pelosi’s spokesperson Ian Krager issued the following statement, explaining what happened to Pelosi while visiting Luxembourg to commemorate the anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge: “While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation. Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals.”

Krager also pointed out that Pelosi was working from the hospital and regretted being “unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our service members during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history.”

“Speaker Emerita Pelosi conveys her thanks and praise to our veterans and gratitude to people of Luxembourg and Bastogne for their service in World War II and their role in bring peace to Europe,” the statement continued. “Speaker Emerita Pelosi was personally and officially honored to travel with the distinguished delegation, many of whom had family members who fought in World War II — including her uncle, Johnny. She looks forward to returning home to the U.S. soon.”