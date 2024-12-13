Why Was Nancy Pelosi Hospitalized? About Her Injury in Luxembourg

Image Credit: Getty Images

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was injured while on a trip to Luxembourg on December 13, 2024. The 84-year-old Democrat’s office revealed the news in a statement, noting that she was hospitalized because of the injury. Learn what happened to Pelosi and get updates on her health, below.

What Happened to Nancy Pelosi in Luxembourg?

Pelosi’s office spokesperson Ian Krager explained what happened to her in a statement shared publicly on December 13.

“While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation,” Krager said.

The spokesperson did not elaborate on the type or the severity of Pelosi’s injury.

Is Nancy Pelosi Still in the Hospital?

At the time of publication, it appears that Pelosi is still in the hospital. Her office spokesperson did not specify where, but since she was in Luxembourg when she was injured, she was most likely brought to a medical facility there.

“Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals,” Krager continued in the statement, adding that Pelosi is working from the hospital and “looks forward to returning home to the U.S. soon.”

“[Pelosi] continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our service members during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history,” the statement continued. “Speaker Emerita Pelosi conveys her thanks and praise to our veterans and gratitude to people of Luxembourg and Bastogne for their service in World War II and their role in bring peace to Europe. Speaker Emerita Pelosi was personally and officially honored to travel with the distinguished delegation, many of whom had family members who fought in World War II — including her uncle, Johnny. She looks forward to returning home to the U.S. soon.”

Nancy Pelosi’s Health

Former Speaker Pelosi has not publicly discussed any prior health setbacks or chronic issues. Her latest injury, however, has concerned some of her supporters due to her age.