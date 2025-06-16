‘Naked Gun’ Remake: Trailer, Release Date & More on the Liam Neeson Movie

Image Credit: Getty Images

Get ready for a brand-new dose of absurd comedy and outrageous action—The Naked Gun is officially being rebooted. This time, the beloved spoof franchise returns with Liam Neeson in the lead role, stepping into the shoes of the late Leslie Nielsen’s iconic, clueless detective. Known for his intense action roles, Neeson’s comedic turn already has fans excited. Directed by Akiva Schaffer (Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers), the upcoming film promises a fresh take on the slapstick legacy of the original trilogy.

From the release date to casting news and the first look at the trailer, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Naked Gun reboot below.

What Is the Naked Gun Remake About?

The Naked Gun remake follows a new version of bumbling detective Frank Drebin as he fumbles through an absurd criminal investigation filled with over-the-top gags, slapstick action, and deadpan humor. While plot details are still under wraps, the film is expected to honor the spirit of the original franchise with a modern twist, reintroducing the beloved parody style to a new generation.

Naked Gun Reboot Cast

Neeson leads the reboot as the son of the original Frank Drebin. Pamela Anderson stars as Beth, a sultry femme fatale who becomes both a romantic interest and key ally to Drebin Jr.—a character that pays homage to Priscilla Presley’s iconic role from the original trilogy.

Paul Walter Hauser plays Capt. Ed Hocken Jr., son of the late George Kennedy’s Captain Hocken. Danny Huston is cast as the film’s main villain, providing a serious counterbalance to the film’s nonstop absurdity. Kevin Durand also joins the lineup, likely playing a henchman or additional antagonist.

The cast also features CCH Pounder and Liza Koshy, who are expected to take on roles within the police force or government. WWE superstar Cody Rhodes reportedly has a scene-stealing cameo, while rapper Busta Rhymes makes a surprise appearance in a yet-to-be-revealed role.

‘Naked Gun’ Reboot Release Date

The Naked Gun remake is set to hit theaters on August 1, 2025. The film is being produced by Paramount Pictures and is expected to receive a wide theatrical release.

Naked Gun Trailer

How to Watch the Original Naked Gun Movies

The original Naked Gun trilogy is available to stream on various platforms. As of now, you can watch them on Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video (with rental or purchase), and occasionally on Hulu or Peacock, depending on regional availability. Titles include: