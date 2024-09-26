Molly Gordon: 5 Things About Jeremy Allen White’s ‘The Bear’ Co-Star

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Molly Gordon and her The Bear co-star Jeremy Allen White were recently spotted together, and Hulu fans are speculating whether their favorite on-screen couple are dating in real life. Aside from their relationship, Molly has made a name for herself in the film business — and not just as an actress. Molly is a successful triple threat in the industry, and she’s been working her way up for years in movies and on TV!

Hollywood Life has rounded up a handful of facts about Molly, below.

Molly Plays Claire in The Bear

Molly joined the show in season 2 as Carmy’s girlfriend, Claire. As viewers recall, the couple broke up at the end of season 2 when Carmy got stuck in the walk-in and accidentally vented his feelings to Claire. They unfortunately didn’t reunite in season 3, but fans are anxiously awaiting season 4.

While speaking with Harper’s Bazaar in July 2023, Molly recalled how she landed her role.

“I worked with [The Bear co-showrunner] Chris [Storer] on Ramy like five years ago and dreamed that I could work with him again,” Molly said. “I texted him how incredible the show was, and I said I would die to be a part of it. I would play a napkin, I would play a cup, whatever. And he, I guess, had thought of me for this role. One of my favorite moments in my life was when he asked me to be a part of it.”

Although, at the time, she “didn’t even know what the character was or like anything about it,” Molly was excited to work with Jeremy.

“We were still editing [the film] Theater Camp, so I would fly once a week to Chicago for a couple days, and then fly back to finish the movie and would edit on my computer at night,” the I Am Sam actress said.

She Is Also a Screenwriter and Director

Aside from acting, Molly is also a screenwriter and director. Her 2020 short film, Theater Camp, eventually became a feature, and she worked as a screenwriter and producer on both projects.

Molly Grew Up With Ben Platt

After falling in love with theatre, Molly eventually met actor Ben Platt. They co-starred in a handful of productions together in Los Angeles when they were just kids, including Fiddler on the Roof and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

She Was Spotted Kissing Jeremy in 2024

In September 2024, Molly and Jeremy were spotted together in Los Angeles. According to pictures published by PEOPLE, the co-stars got close and were seen hugging and sharing a kiss.

Are Molly and Jeremy Dating?

It’s not currently clear if Molly and Jeremy are in a relationship. The Iron Claw actor was previously linked to Rosalía, and he was married to his now-ex-wife, Addison Timlin, from 2019 to 2023.

Molly has kept most of the details about her personal life away from the public eye.