‘Mobland’: Where to Watch the Series & More About the Show

Image Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+

Mobland is one of the latest TV series to come out this year, and it’s already stirred up buzz! The show features a top-notch cast with notable names leading the production. Now that Mobland is out for viewers to consume, many are wondering where they can watch it.

Below, Hollywood Life has rounded up all the details about Mobland, from streaming options, filming locations, cast information and more!

What Is Mobland About?

Per Mobland‘s official IMDb tagline, “Power is up for grabs as two warring crime families clash in a battle that threatens to topple empires. In the crossfire stands Harry Da Souza, a street-smart ‘fixer’ who knows too well where loyalties lie when opposing forces collide.”

Where to Watch Mobland

Mobland is currently available to stream on Paramount+. The series premiered on March 30, 2025.

Where Was Mobland Filmed?

According to the film’s official IMDb profile, production was filmed in Antwerp, Flanders, Belgium and London.

Who Is in the Mobland Cast?

Mobland features a star-studded cast led by Tom Hardy, who plays Harry Da Souza. The rest of the cast includes Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan, Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan, Paddy Considine as Kevin Harrigan, Joanne Froggatt as Jan Da Souza, Lara Pulver as Bella Harrigan, Anson Boon as Eddie Harrigan, Jasmine Jobson as Zosia, Mandeep Dhillon as Seraphina and Daniel Betts as Brendan.

As many know, Helen plays a family matriarch in the highly acclaimed Paramount+ series 1923, a Yellowstone prequel show. The esteemed actress spoke with Parade in an interview published after the show’s premiere, and she compared her 1923 character, Cara Dutton, with her Mobland one, Maeve Harrigan.

“I very much wanted to make Cara Dutton Irish. That was my contribution because I thought these people were immigrants. and very recent immigrants,” Helen revealed. “And so, I didn’t want it just to be American accents. I thought it was more truthful to have Bosnian accents and Italian accents and, in the case of Cara, an Irish accent. So, I played her as having been an immigrant from Ireland. And then Maeve Harrigan … is a very Irish name. And she’s the Irish wife to an Irish crime boss.”

Helen also gushed about how “fantastic” it was to work with Pierce during her interview.

“Because Pierce and I, we have a very similar work ethic,” Helen explained. “We carry our load seriously, but lightly. We both believe in kind of having fun without being flippant. Because in the end, it’s a serious business, and you’ve gotta produce. But we carry it lightly. We have fun; we enjoy it. And we have a very, very similar approach. I just adored working with him. He’s absolutely seriously, the best, guy to work with. And I think both of us loved our characters, because I don’t think either of us have ever played a character like the characters that we’re playing.”