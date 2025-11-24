Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry Update: How the Miss Universe Contestant Is Doing After Falling From Stage

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 2025 Miss Universe competition had some controversial moments. From Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch‘s powerful walkout after being insulted to her subsequent victory, the global pageant quickly became a widely circulated topic. But it was Miss Jamaica Dr. Gabrielle Henry who made headlines after she fell off the stage days before the event concluded.

The Miss Universe Jamaica Organization confirmed that Gabrielle had been brought to Paolo Rangsit Hospital in Thailand.

Below, Hollywood Life has the latest updates on how Gabrielle is recovering from that viral fall.

What Happened to Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry?

Gabrielle took a serious dive off the stage at the 2025 Miss Universe competition on November 19. As seen in videos that circulated online, Miss Jamaica strutted downstage during the preliminary evening gown round before falling onto the floor below the stage. Audience members quickly stood up to see if she was OK, and Dr. Gabrielle was taken away on a stretcher for medical evaluation. She was subsequently hospitalized in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Miss Jamaica Injury Update: How She’s Doing After the Fall

At the time of publication, Gabrielle is still in the hospital. Her sister, Dr. Phylicia Henry-Samuels, told the Miss Universe Jamaica organization on November 21, 2025, that the model wasn’t “doing as well as we would have hoped, but the hospital continues to treat her accordingly. Per The New York Post, Gabrielle’s hospitalization will be at least another week.

Moreover, the Miss Universe Organization addressed Gabrielle’s hospitalization in a public statement.

“The Miss Universe Organization wishes to address recent speculation by providing a clear and respectful update regarding Dr. Gabrielle Henry Miss Universe Jamaica 2025,” Miss Universe president, Raúl Rocha, wrote in a statement shared on Instagram on November 24 by the Miss Jamaica team. “Out of respect for Dr. Henry and her family, the Organization maintains strict discretion regarding specific details of her medical status. We believe that matters concerning her health should be communicated only at the appropriate time and solely at the family’s discretion, or by Dr. Henry herself should she choose to do so.”

When Will Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry Be Released From the Hospital?

The organization’s president added in the November 24 statement that Dr. Gabrielle is “in good health and nearing discharge [from the hospital].” So, Gabrielle should be released from the hospital soon.

The Miss Universe organization confirmed that it would cover all of Gabrielle’s medical expenses.