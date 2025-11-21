Who Won Miss Universe 2025? Meet Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch Fernandez

Image Credit: Getty Images

Miss Universe crowned its 2025 winner: Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch Fernandez. In the weeks leading up to her emotional victory, the Tabasco, Mexico, native made headlines for walking out of a sash ceremony after an executive publicly insulted her. The controversial remark prompted a walkout, as multiple other Miss Universe contestants followed Fátima out of the room in solidarity.

A clip from the incident quickly went viral on the internet, and Fátima spoke out about it in a video that was shared by pageantry_com and tgpc_official via Instagram in November 2025.

“You’re director is not respectful. He called me dumb,” Fátima said. “I think that’s not fair because I am here. I do everything okay. I don’t mess with anyone. I just try to be kind. I think that the world needs to see this because we are empowered women, and this is a platform for our voice.”

Below, Hollywood Life has gathered all the information we know so far about Fátima.

Fátima Bosch Fernández Is 25 Years Old

Fátima is currently 25 years old. She was born on May 19, 2000.

Fátima Bosch Focuses on Philanthropic Efforts

Although she’s now Miss Universe, Fátima’s priorities remain in her philanthropic efforts. As seen on her Instagram page, Fátima regularly visits children’s hospitals to bring joy to the young patients. She posted a sweet Instagram photo of herself with a child from her hospital room.

“Every encounter with these little angels fills my heart with hope and gratitude,” the Miss Universe winner captioned her post. “They are a great example of strength and courage. Today I feel happy to be back, because they remind me every day why I’m here.”

Fátima Bosch Is the First One From Her State to Win Miss Universe

Fátima is the first woman from her state of Mexico to win the title of Miss Universe.

Fátima Bosch Went Viral After Standing Up for Herself Against an Executive

Just weeks before taking home the title of Miss Universe, Fátima became a huge topic on social media when a video between her and event director Nawat Itsaragrisil went viral. He called her a “dummy,” as seen in a clip from a livestream taken at the event. In response, Fátima started to walk out and said, “Because I have a voice. You are not respecting me as a woman.” Other contestants followed suit by walking out of the room with her.

Miss Universe Organization’s president Raúl Rocha Cantú condemned Nawat for his crude remark about Fátima. Raúl said in a statement, “I would like to make it clear my great indignation toward Nawat for the public aggression he committed against Fátima Bosch, whom he humiliated, insulted, and he showed a lack of respect, in addition to the serious abuse of having called security to intimidate a defenceless woman, trying to silence and exclude her.”