Who Was the Miss Universe 2025 Runner-Up? Meet Miss Thailand, Veena Praveenar Singh

Although the Miss Universe competition ended in victory for Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch, Miss Thailand Veena Praveenar Singh finished the competition with grace as the runner-up. The Thailand native has competed in multiple pageants and represented her home country this year as it hosted the 2025 event.

“I gave everything I had on that stage, carrying the pride and honor of representing Thailand to the fullest,” Veena captioned an Instagram post in November 2025 following the pageant. “Today, I’m truly grateful to bring home the title of 1st Runner-Up for everyone in Thailand. Even though I didn’t take home the crown I hoped for, I poured my heart and soul into every step of this journey.”

Adding that she will “continue to fulfill the responsibilities that come with this honorable title, especially in creating meaningful impact and inspiring others through my project, SHERO,” Veena made sure to congratulate the new Miss Universe, Fátima, and the other women who made it to the top 5.

“I admire each and every one of them, and the strength, grace, and power they brought to this stage,” Veena concluded. “Thank you, truly, from the bottom of my heart.”

Below, learn everything there is to know about Miss Thailand Veena!

Veena Praveenar Singh Has Competed in Miss Universe Before

The 2025 competition was not Veena’s first rodeo. She previously competed in Miss Universe Saraburi 2025, Miss Universe Thailand 2025, Miss Universe Thailand 2018 finishing as the 2nd runner-up, Miss Universe Thailand 2020 as the 1st runner-up and Miss Universe Thailand 2023 as the 2nd runner-up.

Veena Praveenar Singh Is 29 Years Old

Veena was born on April 16, 1996, which makes her 29 years old as of 2025.

Veena Praveenar Singh Is Fluent in Multiple Languages

Miss Thailand is trilingual! As a graduate of Thammasat University with a degree in Russian from the Faculty of Liberal Arts, Veena is fluent in English, Russian and Thai, according to NationThailand.

Veena Praveenar Singh Is Married

In 2022, Veena married her husband, Harncharoen Singhtakwarl, a businessman in the e-commerce and digital field, per NationThailand. He also founded the agency INSPIRIO.