First Day Of Spring: Kendall Jenner & More Stars Rocking Mini Dresses You’ll Want To Wear All Season

It’s the first day of spring! Celebrate with us by taking a look at some cute mini dresses that will definitely be calling your name all season long!

Happy first day of spring! It’s March 20 so winter is officially over! Now that everything is about to be rainbows and butterflies, we can’t help but get excited about our warmer weather wardrobe – which, of course, will include mini dresses! Celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid have worn some cute ones over the past few months that have been getting us hyped for springtime, so let’s take a look at all the shorter looks we’ll finally be able to wear again.

Gigi wore particularly chic look not that long ago. The 23-year-old model was all smiles when she stepped out during Paris Fashion Week in a cream and pink Prada frock embellished with a crystal flower design. She finished off the look for the outing on March 3 with a small pink purse, sheer black knee high socks and leather shoes.

Kendall also wore a spring-y look back on Oct. 6, 2018. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stunned in a pale blue pale blue Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles. The feminine piece was adorned with a delicate yellow floral design that makes it perfect for when April showers finally give way to May flowers.

Other ways to wear a short dress this spring include turning blazers into one piece looks, which Haley Lu Richardson did for the premiere of Five Feet Apart. The actress looked gorgeous in the bright pink jacket dress by Jacquemus. Head up to the gallery above for even more mini dress style inspo for spring!