Gigi Hadid & More Celebs Who Rocked Pastel Dresses In Winter Proving They’re So Ready For Spring

Spring is in the air – and our clothes! While the new season doesn’t officially begin until March 20, plenty of stars have decided that winter is cancelled by cracking into their warmer weather wardrobe a bit earlier this year. Over the past few months, everyone from Gigi Hadid to Elle Fanning ditched their darker duds in favor of pretty pastel dresses that have us wishing it was already April.

Hadid, 23, couldn’t wait for it to be spring before trying out a light colored mini dress. The model stepped out during Paris Fashion Week on March 3 in a gorgeous pink and cream frock by Prada. The feminine piece also incorporated an embellished floral design for an added spring-inspired element. Gigi paired the look with sheer knee-high socks, black leather Prada shoes, and a small pink handbag.

Fanning, 20, also showed that she’s ready for the seasons to change by wearing a pale yellow Miu Miu dress on March 5. The Maleficent star wore the plunging dress – which had a cute dandelion pattern perfect for when IRL flowers start to bloom – to the designer’s Fall Winter 2019 show at PFW. She paired the tea length dress with silver stilettos, a white clutch and jewel earrings.

Hailee Steinfeld was also Team Spring when she showed up to Vanity Fair‘s Oscars after party on Feb. 24 in a coral Elie Saab dress that was completely covered in faux flowers. With spring just around the corner, these looks are more than enough to get us excited for the warmer weather that’s headed our way. In the meantime, head up to the gallery above to see how other stars styled pastel dresses this winter!