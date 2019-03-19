Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne & More Celebs Looking Ready For Spring In Pretty Pleated Dresses

It’s almost spring! Celebrities like Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne have worn pretty pleated dresses that you’ll want to wear as the weather warms up.

The first day of spring is Wed. March 20, which means winter is basically over. As the weather starts to warm up, we’ll want to ditch our layers for pretty, flowy pieces – and one of the best styles to wear are pleated dresses. It’s also super easy to find style inspo on the trend since everyone from Cara Delevingne to Bella Hadid has worn the feminine look with ease.

Cara was a breathe of fresh air in a light pink Dior dress on Feb. 26. The model, 26, wore the delicate outfit to Christian Dior‘s Fall Winter 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week. Cara’s accessories were just as dainty; she paired the piece with pearl earrings and ballet-inspired blush heels. She tied her hair into a braid which hung over one of her shoulders.

Bella also wore Dior during Paris Fashion Week the year before. In 2018, she stepped out in a pleated grey mini dress by the luxury brand, but gave the look some edge with dark accents. Bella, 22, rounded out her ensemble with black and yellow sunglasses, leather gloves, a black and gold purse and lace up boots.

Pleated dresses can also be very elegant, which is likely why they’re beloved by royalty. Kate Middleton wore a particularly pretty pleated dress when she visited the BBC Broadcasting House in London with Prince William on Nov. 15, 2018. The Duchess of Cambridge looked effortlessly chic in the teal number by Emilia Wickstead and black suede heels. Get clicking through the gallery above to see how other stars have styled pleated dresses!