Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth’s 17 Hottest Photos Together Before Split

It’s OVER for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, but before the pair’s relationship fell apart, they were one of the cutest celeb couples EVER, and we’re looking back at their best photos of all.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have ended their relationship after just eight months of marriage, and while we’re still devastated over the news, we’re going to look back on happier times instead of dwelling on it! Miley and Liam first got together back in 2009, and although they were broken up from 2013-2015, the other eight years that they were together led to a lot of beautiful moments in public. These two have walked some of the biggest red carpets together, including the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and Met Gala.

Actually, Miley and Liam walked their first ever Met Gala as a couple in May 2019, just months before news of their split broke in August. They seemed so in love as they posed for photos, with Miley wearing a green sequined dress and Liam rocking an all-black tux. Miley kissed Liam on the cheek for photographers, and no one had ANY idea that they were headed for a shocking breakup. In addition to attending high-profile events like this, they’ve also supported each other at movie premieres and more, which has also provided plenty of adorable pics.

After their first breakup, Miley and Liam got back together at the end of 2015, and kept things a bit low key for their first few months as a reunited couple. By the end of 2016, though, they were not shy about posting pics on social media AND attending events in the public eye as a duo. The former lovebirds lost their Malibu home to California wildfires in the fall of 2018, which is why they finally made the decision to tie the knot in December, three years after their reconciliation. Unfortunately, the marriage was short-lived.

There have been conflicting reports about what really happened between these two, but on the same weekend that the breakup news went public, Miley was photographed kissing Kaitlynn Carter, who is Brody Jenner’s ex. She also released a new song called “Slide Away” on Aug. 16, which really makes it seem like the relationship is over for GOOD. Since we may never get any hot PDA pics of these two again, relive their best moments in the gallery above