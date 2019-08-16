Miley Cyrus Says Goodbye To Liam Hemsworth With New Song ‘Slide Away’: ‘I’m Not Who I Used To Be’

Miley Cyrus just dropped a new song & it’s absolutely about her split from Liam Hemsworth!

Miley Cyrus is going OFF after her split from Liam Hemsworth in the best way she knows how — through music. When the clock struck 12 AM on August 16, she took to Instagram to announce her new song, “Slide Away,” with a gif of whiskey bottles and pills floating in the ocean. The lyrics start, “Once upon a time it was paradise, once upon a time I was paralyzed…it’s time to let it go.” She continues in the chorus, “I bought my house in the house Hills, don’t want the whiskey and pills, I don’t give up easily, but I don’t think I’m down — so won’t you slide away? Back to the ocean, and I’ll go back to the city life.” Whoa!

This new jam comes just a few days after news broke that Liam and Miley decided to split up just 8 months after their wedding. Specifically, the references to Liam’s alleged drug use appear in the song just hours after sources close to Miley revealed to TMZ that “she tried valiantly to save the marriage and the deal breaker was that Liam was drinking a lot and using certain drugs, and she wanted no part of it.”

However, Liam’s camp refuted those claims, blaming Miley’s alleged infidelity as the reason for their split. Just hours after it was announced the couple were no longer together, Miley was spotted on a yacht in Italy, smooching Kaitlynn Carter, Brody Jenner‘s ex. Although, reports say that Liam and Miley have actually been done for several months.

In “Slide Away,” it appears there is a lot we don’t know, yet it’s clear Miley references Liam’s alleged drug abuse throughout the song. At one point, she sings, “Move on we’re not 17, I’m not who I used to be. You say that everything changed, you’re right, we’re wrong now.” While we’ve all been hoping this isn’t the end, it appears it definitely might be.