Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth’s Ugly Split: Report Claims His ‘Drug Use’ & Her Cheating Led To Breakup

While Miley & Liam’s split seemed amicable, a new report claims that their sudden breakup was actually on account of infidelity by the singer & drug use on his part.

Following the shocking news of Miley Cyrus’ and Liam Hemsworth’s August 10 split, the breakup is turning sour and the two can’t see eye-to-eye, TMZ reports. Sources with direct knowledge of the breakup are sharing conflicting stories, the publication says. For starters, sources close to Miley are saying she actually tried to save the marriage and that the “deal breaker” was excessive drinking and “certain drugs” on Liam’s part, TMZ’s report claims. “She wanted no part of it,” the source said when speaking to TMZ.

However, it appears that sources close to Liam are telling a different side of the story. The insiders claimed that the drug and alcohol story was “designed to mask what they say really destroyed their marriage,” TMZ reports, which was “infidelity” on Miley’s part, according to their source. Additionally, the Liam sources implied that the couple weren’t necessarily broken up before Miley’s PDA pics with Kaitlynn Carter broke and any claims that they’d been broken up for some time are an “attempt by Miley to distract from her infidelity.” HollywoodLife has reached out to representatives of both stars for comment.

It was just eight months after Miley and Liam wed in a romantic ceremony at their Tennessee home that they called it quits. The couple had dated on and off for ten years. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Miley told PEOPLE in a statement on Aug. 10. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

While neither Miley or Liam have made mention of drugs or infidelity following their split, Miley does appear to be moving on pretty quickly. The “Mother’s Daughter” singer was seen getting hot and heavy with Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn on Aug 9. The two were photographed locking lips during a steamy PDA session and HollywoodLife was EXCLUSIVELY told how Liam felt about the viral snapshots. “He and Miley aren’t together and she has every right to kiss anyone she likes. Liam‘s going to move on too at some point and there will probably be pictures that come out and Miley will have to deal with it, it’s just the way it is. He is doing his own thing as much as he can and is avoiding getting himself upset,” a source close to Liam tells us.