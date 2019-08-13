Exclusive
Liam Hemsworth Thought He’d Be Married To Miley ‘Forever’: How Pics Of Her & Kaitlynn Affected Him

Liam Hemsworth has been doing his best to deal with his shocking separation from Miley Cyrus after less than a year of marriage and he’s been feeling an array of emotions.

Liam Hemsworth, 29, has officially separated from Miley Cyrus, 26, after getting married in Dec. and he’s now learning how to process the change. One of the first things he did to help him deal with things was spend time with his closest family members, and he’s been continuing to do so as the public reacts to the news. “Liam‘s in Australia spending time with his family, that’s the best medicine for him when he’s down and out,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “This isn’t easy for Liam, he thought he’d be with Miley forever but he’s accepted that isn’t in the cards. They do love each other deeply so you never know what might happen down the road but for now they are very done and it looks like it will probably stay that way.”

Aside from the split itself, one of the other things that’s been affecting Liam is seeing Miley with Brody Jenner‘s ex Kaitlynn Carter. Photos of the two women kissing and getting cozy on Lake Como surfaced shortly after the split made headlines, and although Liam is not letting himself get too worked up over it, it is still uncomfortable for him. “The pictures of Miley making out with Kaitlynn were a little jarring for him. But he isn’t angry,” the source explained. “He and Miley aren’t together and she has every right to kiss anyone she likes. Liam‘s going to move on too at some point and there will probably be pictures that come out and Miley will have to deal with it, it’s just the way it is. He is doing his own thing as much as he can and is avoiding getting himself upset.”

Despite Liam’s strength, he’s still hurting inside, which is understandable considering the former lovebirds had an intense off and on relationship for the past 10 years. “Liam is hurt,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Miley has been his life before Hunger Games and his own personal success. They had their moments and their breakups but he never thought it would end up where she would be gone forever and this time around it looks like it is through. He really doesn’t know what to do next and being with family is helping. He isn’t going to be dating anyone or even thinking about that anytime soon. He needs to get himself straight. This breakup has thrown and gutted him. It will take some time to get back to his normal.”