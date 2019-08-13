Liam Hemsworth Thought He’d Be Married To Miley ‘Forever’: How Pics Of Her & Kaitlynn Affected Him

Liam Hemsworth has been doing his best to deal with his shocking separation from Miley Cyrus after less than a year of marriage and he’s been feeling an array of emotions.

Liam Hemsworth, 29, has officially separated from Miley Cyrus, 26, after getting married in Dec. and he’s now learning how to process the change. One of the first things he did to help him deal with things was spend time with his closest family members, and he’s been continuing to do so as the public reacts to the news. “Liam‘s in Australia spending time with his family, that’s the best medicine for him when he’s down and out,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “This isn’t easy for Liam, he thought he’d be with Miley forever but he’s accepted that isn’t in the cards. They do love each other deeply so you never know what might happen down the road but for now they are very done and it looks like it will probably stay that way.”

Aside from the split itself, one of the other things that’s been affecting Liam is seeing Miley with Brody Jenner‘s ex Kaitlynn Carter. Photos of the two women kissing and getting cozy on Lake Como surfaced shortly after the split made headlines, and although Liam is not letting himself get too worked up over it, it is still uncomfortable for him. “The pictures of Miley making out with Kaitlynn were a little jarring for him. But he isn’t angry,” the source explained. “He and Miley aren’t together and she has every right to kiss anyone she likes. Liam‘s going to move on too at some point and there will probably be pictures that come out and Miley will have to deal with it, it’s just the way it is. He is doing his own thing as much as he can and is avoiding getting himself upset.”