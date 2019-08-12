Liam Hemsworth Looks Upset In First Photo Since Miley Cyrus Breakup — See Pic

While Miley Cyrus lives it up in Italy with Kaitlynn Carter, even froyo can’t cheer Liam Hemsworth up. The first pic of Liam since their split is just devastating.

After wife Miley Cyrus announced their separation to the world, an emotional Liam Hemsworth tended to his broken heart by spending some quality time with his family in Byron Bay, Australia, and, like the rest of us, eating his feelings. The Independence Day: Resurgence star, 29, was spotted out and about for the first time since Miley’s bombshell revelation on August 12 looking ever-so glum while grabbing frozen yogurt with big brother Chris Hemsworth and his kids: India, 7, and twins Tristan and Sasha, 5. Liam, visibly tired and downtrodden, slumped over on a stool while waiting for his nieces and nephew to get their treats while keeping his hoodie drawn up and his sunglasses on indoors.

Though that body language is unmissable, Daily Mail Australia dared to ask the Hunger Games star how he was feeling about his marriage ending after eight months. “You don’t understand what it’s like,” Liam told the outlet, breaking his silence. “I don’t want to talk about it, mate.” And with that, Liam, Chris, and the kids headed out to the Avengers: Endgame star’s beach house to get away from the paps. Liam’s outing came three days after Miley was caught making out poolside with Brody Jenner‘s ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter, halfway around the world in Lake Como, Italy. Shortly after the pics surfaced, Miley’s rep revealed that the “Mother’s Daughter” singer and her husband were over, less than a year after their intimate, at-home wedding in Tennessee:

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Miley has broken her own silence, albeit through cryptic messages amidst a sea of sexy pics and videos from her Italian getaway with Kaitlynn. “Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable,” Miley wrote alongside two photos of herself standing on a mountain in athletic gear.