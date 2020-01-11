Happy 23rd Birthday, Cody Simpson: Look Back At The Singer’s Hottest Pics With GF Miley Cyrus

Cody Simpson is one lucky guy — because he’s ringing in his 23rd birthday with Miley Cyrus! In honor of the singer’s big day, check out the cutest photos of this couple so far.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are going strong, and to celebrate Cody’s 23rd birthday on Jan. 11, we’re looking back at the pair’s hot and heavy romance. These two have been friends for quite some time, and even shared their first kiss back when Cody was just a teenager. However, it wasn’t until Miley ended her marriage to Liam Hemsworth during the summer of 2019 that she was available to give things a real shot with the Australian singer. Following the split, she briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter, but by the fall, she and Cody were basically inseparable!

The two were first spotted packing on the PDA in early October, but what started out as a fun hookup quickly turned into much more. On Oct. 9, Miley was hospitalized with tonsilitis, and, while paying her a visit, Cody serenaded her with a romantic song that he wrote just for her. At that point, it was clear that these two had transitioned from friends to full-on lovers! At the end of that month, Cody even attended Miley’s brother’s wedding with the entire Cyrus family, proving that he had gotten their stamp of approval.

Miley and Cody are often posting photos and videos together on social media. They spent the holidays together, too. Plus, they’ve been photographed holding hands and looking so in love while out in public, as well. However, at the end of 2019, fans began buzzing that Miley and Cody had possibly broken up after he was spotted with another woman in New York City. But, it turns out that that girl was just a friend, and the lovebirds quickly shot down the split rumors by posting more pics together on Instagram.

We’ve rounded up some of Miley and Cody’s cutest photos from their whirlwind romance in the gallery above! Click through the images to check out the adorable pics.