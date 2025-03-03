Mikey Madison’s Brothers & Sisters: About Her Siblings

Image Credit: Disney

Mikey Madison became a first-time Oscar winner in March 2025! The Anora star has worked her way up in the film industry, and she has all the support in the world from her family. While attending the Academy Awards, Mikey gave a shout-out to her parents and siblings, including her twin brother, whom she joked had no “choice” but to be her “best friend.”

Below, learn all about Mikey’s brothers and sisters.

Mikey Madison’s Movies & TV Shows

Before landing the role of Ani in Sean Baker‘s Anora, Mikey appeared in two well-known movies — both of which she played characters that burned in fiery deaths: Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood and 2022’s Scream. Before that, she starred in the television series Better Things from 2016 to 2022.

Where Is Mikey Madison From?

Mikey was born and raised in Los Angeles, which she pointed out in her 2025 Oscars speech.

“I grew up in Los Angeles, but Hollywood always felt so far away from me,” Mikey said after graciously accepting her first Academy Award.

Mikey Madison Has a Twin Brother

The California native has opened up about her family on a few occasions. In November 2024, Mikey gushed to USA Today about her twin brother, Miles, and how she wanted his feedback on her performance in Anora.

“I was nervous about my family seeing it because you want them to like your work,” she explained. “My twin is my closest friend, so I was able to ask him, ‘Did you like it? Do you think I’m a good actor?’ It’s embarrassing to even admit that, but he was speechless when he saw it for the first time. He was like, ‘Mikey, I didn’t see you at all; I just saw the character.’ Coming from him, that was really special to hear.”

Mikey Madison’s Siblings

Mikey has two brothers and two sisters, all of whom she shouted out during her Oscars speech.

“Thank you Neon, FilmNation, and Universal, thank you to my incredible family, my mom, and my dad and my sister, and my little brother, and my twin brother Miles,” she said, before jokingly adding, “Thank you for being my best friend, not that you have a choice.”