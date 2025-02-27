Michelle Trachtenberg’s Boyfriend: About Jay Cohen

Image Credit: Wire Image

Michelle Trachtenberg’s passing has left many in shock. From playing Harriet in Harriet the Spy to starring in Disney’s Ice Princess and beyond, she is fondly remembered by fans and colleagues alike, including former co-stars such as Blake Lively, who worked with her on Gossip Girl. “She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200%. She laughed the fullest at someone’s joke, she faced authority head on when she felt something was wrong, she cared deeply about her work, she was proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes, she was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself,” Blake wrote on her Instagram Stories.

As Michelle leaves behind family and friends, learn more about whether she had a partner at the time of her passing.

What Happened to Michelle Trachtenberg?

While Michelle’s cause of death remains unknown, she was found by her mother at One Columbus Place on February 26, 2025. According to The New York Post, sources suggest she may have died of natural causes, as she previously underwent a liver transplant and may have experienced complications from the procedure.

Who Was Michelle Trachtenberg’s Boyfriend?

Michelle was in a relationship with Jay Cohen, who is a talent agent, according to The New York Post. Per his International Film Finance Forum bio page, he is part of the Gersh Agency. On Valentine’s Day 2025, she dedicated an Instagram post to him, writing, “Happy Valentine’s Day to the man who sits still long enough for me to paint his face.”

Michelle Trachtenberg’s Ex-Boyfriends

Before Jay, Michelle dated Shawn Ashmore, who honored his late ex-girlfriend with a heartfelt Instagram post, “Incredibly sad to hear about Michelle’s passing. She was an incredible person and I will always remember the years we spent together fondly. She was loving, quirky and would never pass up a Law and Order SVU marathon:) My condolences to her mother Lana and sister Irene! This is an incredible loss!”

According to StyleCaster, Michelle also dated Josh Groban, Jason Segel, Scott Sanford, Joshua Radin, Jason Lewis, and Pete Wentz.