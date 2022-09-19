Jason Lewis: 5 Things To Know About The ‘SATC’ Hunk Hitting The Ballroom In ‘DWTS’ Season 31

Dancing With the Stars is shaping up to be the hunkiest season yet! Jason Lewis is one of the celebrity contestants hoping to take home the mirrorball trophy at the end of DWTS season 31. He’s got the charm, but does he have the dance skills?

For the Sex and the City fans out there, Jason is a very familiar face. He’s accomplished so much in the almost 20 years the show has been off. Here are 5 things you need to know about the 51-year-old.

1. Jason is known for his role as Smith in Sex and the City.

Jason joined Sex and the City in season 6 as Jerry “Smith” Jerrod, a rising actor who wins over Samantha Jones’ heart. He reprised the role in Sex and the City: The Movie and its sequel. Jason has not returned as Smith in the SATC spinoff series And Just Like That. “I have not [been approached], but I would be the last to know! As much as I appreciate the flattery, the conversation is about the girls,” he told the Daily Front Row in 2021. Since Sex and the City, Jason has had roles in Midnight, Texas, two of the hit Flowers In The Attic movies, and more.

2. Jason is engaged.

Jason announced his engagement to producer Liz Godwin in February 2020. They met 4 years prior at a party in Miami. “She loves me when I am amazing, and when I am not,” the actor told PEOPLE at the time. “She is always on my side and ever my support. She creates space for me in which I grow and I am a better man for knowing her, so the humble ask to take her as my wife, and of course her ‘yes,’ are absolute blessings to my life.”

3. Jason is involved in many charities.

Jason is passionate about working with Best Buddies, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, and more. Back in 2021, Jason opened up about his work with Best Buddies.

“So grateful to be included in the fundraising event for #bestbuddies in Hyannis Port, promoting inclusion for people with IDD. Spending time with everyone in the organization including these awesome ambassadors to the cause was an absolute gift. The generosity and love flowed! A great organization that does amazing work improving and facilitating the lives of others,” he wrote.

4. Jason supports the LGBTQ community.

Jason posted a photo of himself wearing an “I support LGBTQ youth” shirt in 2020. “#LGBTQ youth disproportionately face bullying and harassment because of their identities. That’s why I’m going purple today to take a stand against bullying for #spiritday this year. Happy to be a part of the support mission. When we diminish others, we diminish ourselves,” he said on Instagram.

5. Jason was a model before getting into acting.

He started modeling after attending San Diego State University. He rose to fame in the 1990s when he modeled for Gucci, Tommy Hilfiger, Hugo Boss, and Guess. Jason revealed that a bartender actually drove him to his first casting.

“That’s what kicked it all off,” he told Fashion Week Daily. “A short time later, I met with some agents. I really had no intention of pursuing it, but I’d been fascinated with the idea of travel as my grandparents are big travelers. I thought I’d return back to my life after making it to Paris, but I didn’t want to go back. I was intrigued by what I was discovering. I loved the creativity and loved being in Europe, so I tore up my return flight ticket.”