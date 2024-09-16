Michaela DePrince’s Health: The Late Ballerina Died Within 24 Hours of Her Mother

Image Credit: Getty Images for American Ballet

Michaela DePrince‘s death shocked the dance community and her fans around the world. The late ballerina was just 29 years old when she died, and reports over her health have surfaced online as a result. Michaela’s death was confirmed by her team via an Instagram post on September 13, 2024, on her official account. She died on September 10.

“With pain in our hearts, we share the loss of star ballerina Michaela Mabinty DePrince, whose artistry touched countless hearts and whose spirit inspired many, leaving an indelible mark on the world of ballet, and beyond,” the Instagram caption read. “Her life was one defined by grace, purpose, and strength. Her unwavering commitment to her art, her humanitarian efforts, and her courage in overcoming unimaginable challenges will forever inspire us. She stood as a beacon of hope for many, showing that no matter the obstacles, beauty and greatness can rise from the darkest of places.”

How Did Michaela DePrince Die?

An official cause of death for Michaela has not yet been determined. It’s still unclear how the Sierra-Leonean dancer died at the time of publication.

Did Michaela DePrince Have a Medical Condition?

The only known medical condition that Michaela live with was when she ruptured her Achilles tendon in 2017. Although the injury was a temporary setback, the Sierra Leone native credited it for helping her prioritize mental health.

“If I hadn’t ruptured my Achilles, I don’t think I would have had the time and space to be able to know how important my mental health was,” she told Pointe magazine in November 2021.

Michaela DePrince’s Mother Died Shortly Before Her

According NBC, Michaela’s spokesperson, Jessica Volinski, noted that the late dancer died just one day before her mother, Elaine, passed. Both deaths were unrelated.

“Her mother Elaine died during a routine procedure in preparation for a surgery on September 11,” a statement from the spokesperson read, per NBC. “Michaela died before Elaine, and Elaine did not know of Michaela’s passing at the time of her procedure. As unbelievable as it may seem, the two deaths were completely unrelated.”

In the statement, Volinksi added that the DePrince family is going through an “unimaginably painful” time.

“Grieving two family members who died within a 24 hour period is tragic and devastating,” the statement continued, according to the outlet.