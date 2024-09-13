Michaela DePrince: 5 Things to Know About the Ballerina Who Died

Image Credit: Ian Gavan

The ballet world is mourning the loss of Michaela DePrince, who passed away at the age of 29. She developed a passion for dance from a young age, mastering everything from pirouettes to pliés. On Friday, September 13, her team announced her passing on Instagram: “With pain in our hearts, we share the loss of star ballerina Michaela Mabinty DePrince, whose artistry touched countless hearts and whose spirit inspired many, leaving an indelible mark on the world of ballet, and beyond.”

The statement continued, “Her life was one defined by grace, purpose, and strength. Her unwavering commitment to her art, her humanitarian efforts, and her courage in overcoming unimaginable challenges will forever inspire us. She stood as a beacon of hope for many, showing that no matter the obstacles, beauty and greatness can rise from the darkest of places.”



As we remember Michaela’s impact, here are five facts about the late ballerina compiled by HollywoodLife:

What Is Michaela DePrince’s Full Name?

Her full name is Michaela Mabinty DePrince.

Where Was Michaela DePrince Born?

Michaela was born in Sierra Leone, Africa, on January 6, 1995.

How Did Michaela Become a Dancer?

Michaela became a ballerina after moving to the United States. Her parents died during the civil war in Sierra Leone, and she was placed in an orphanage where she was mistreated due to her vitiligo. At that time, she came across a magazine cover featuring a ballerina, which inspired her to pursue ballet as her dream.She was adopted by Elaine and Charles DePrince in 1999 and moved to New Jersey with her adoptive family. At age five, she was enrolled in the Rock School for Dance Education (RSDE) in Philadelphia.

How Did Michaela Gain Fame?

Michaela gained recognition after starring in the documentary First Position, which followed her and other dancers as they prepared for the Youth America Grand Prix dance competition. She later appeared on Dancing With The Stars and in Beyoncé’s Lemonade segment “Hope.” Michaela used her platform to advocate for children in war zones.

What Was the Cause of Michaela DePrince’s Death?

Michaela’s cause of death has not yet been determined. Although she has left this world, her team stated that “her brilliance and legacy will continue to shine in the hearts of all who were touched by her story, for generations to come.”