Michaela DePrince Dead: Sierra Leonean-American Ballerina Dies at 29

Image Credit: Getty Images

Michaela DePrince — the talented Sierra Leonean-American ballerina who captured hearts around the world — has died. She was just 29 years old. Her cause of death has not been disclosed. According to an Instagram post shared to her official account on Friday, September 13, Michaela’s team confirmed the news of her death. The caption began with, “Rest in Power: Ballerina Michaela Mabinty DePrince.”

“With pain in our hearts, we share the loss of star ballerina Michaela Mabinty DePrince, whose artistry touched countless hearts and whose spirit inspired many, leaving an indelible mark on the world of ballet, and beyond,” the announcement read. “Her life was one defined by grace, purpose, and strength. Her unwavering commitment to her art, her humanitarian efforts, and her courage in overcoming unimaginable challenges will forever inspire us. ”

Michaela’s team pointed out that the late dancer “stood as a beacon of hope for many, showing that no matter the obstacles, beauty and greatness can rise from the darkest of places.”

“Though her time with us was far too brief, her brilliance and legacy will continue to shine in the hearts of all who were touched by her story, for generations to come,” the statement read. “Love and prayers go to her chosen family, friends, and those who loved her.”

Long before she embarked on her career, Michaela was placed in an orphanage in Sierra Leon during the civil war. During her time at the orphanage, Michaela was underfed and mistreated — mainly due to having the skin condition known as vitiligo. Throughout her dance career, the former Dance Theatre of Harlem member battled challenges in the industry. As a Black ballerina, Michaela was often skipped for major dance parts, such as for the role of Marie in The Nutcracker.

Despite the trials and tribulations she faced, Michaela persevered in her career, performing on Dancing With the Stars and in the music video for Beyoncé’s “Freedom.” She also starred in the 2021 film Coppelia.

Apart from dancing, Michaela was also an advocate for children and others affected by violence. Previously, she hosted her “Dare to Dream” gala, which aimed to raise awareness about the mental health of children living in war-impacted communities. Additionally, Michaela served as an ambassador for War Child Holland.