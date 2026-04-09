What Character Did Michael Patrick Play in ‘Game of Thrones’? About the Actor

Image Credit: Courtesy of Michael Patrick/Instagam

Michael Patrick, an Irish actor who appeared in an episode of Game of Thrones, died at the age of 35 following a three-year battle with motor neurone disease. His wife, Naomi, announced the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post on April 8, 2026, revealing that her husband had died the night before.

“Last night, Mick sadly passed away in the Northern Ireland Hospice,” she wrote. “He was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease 1st February 2023. He was admitted 10 days ago and was cared for by the incredible team there. He passed peacefully, surrounded by family and friends. Words can’t describe how broken-hearted we are.”

Calling Patrick “an inspiration to everyone who was privileged enough to come into contact with him, not just in the past few years during his illness but in every day of his life,” Naomi added that he “lived a life as full as any human can live.”

“Joy, abundance of spirit, infectious laughter. A titan of a ginger-haired man,” she added. “We are so grateful for every person who supported us through the last few years. Mick loved this quote from Brendan Behan, and this feels appropriate now: ‘The most important things to do in the world are to get something to eat, something to drink and somebody to love you.’ So, don’t overthink it. Eat. Drink. Love.”

Here, learn more about Patrick, his acting career, which Game of Thrones character he played and his motor neurone disease diagnosis.

Which Game of Thrones Character Did Michael Patrick Play?

Patrick played the role of Wildling Rioter in a season 6 episode.

Michael Patrick Was Both an Actor & a Writer

As seen on his Instagram page, the late Belfast native was a writer and an actor, having written and starred in short films such as My Right Foot. He also co-wrote the BBC series My Left Nut with Oisín Kearney, per his IMDb profile.

Michael Patrick’s Motor Neurone Disease Explained

Motor neurone disease (MND) is a group of neurological disorders that gradually destroy a person’s motor neurons, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Motor neurons are the nerve cells that control muscle movement, affecting how we walk, talk and swallow, for example. Messages from neurons in the brain are called upper motor neurons, which are transmitted to the neurons in the spinal cord — the lower motor neurons. When a patient’s muscles cannot receive these messages from the lower motor neurons, muscle stiffness tends to occur.

As previously noted, Patrick’s wife said he was diagnosed with the illness in 2023. There is unfortunately no cure for MND.