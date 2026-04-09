Michael Patrick’s Cause of Death: All About the Late ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor’s Motor Neurone Disease

Image Credit: Courtesy of Michael Patrick/Instagram

Irish actor Michael Patrick, who appeared in an episode of Game of Thrones, died after a three-year battle with a rare illness. He was 35. Michael’s wife, Naomi, broke the news of his untimely death in an Instagram post on April 8, 2026.

“Last night, Mick sadly passed away in the Northern Ireland Hospice,” she wrote, before adding, “He was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease 1st February 2023. He was admitted 10 days ago and was cared for by the incredible team there. He passed peacefully, surrounded by family and friends. Words can’t describe how broken-hearted we are.”

So, what exactly is motor neurone disease? Here’s what we know about the illness that caused Michael’s heartbreaking death.

What Game of Thrones Character Did Michael Patrick Play?

Michael appeared in a season 6 episode of Game of Thrones as the character Wildling Rioter.

How Did Michael Patrick Die? His Cause of Death

As previously noted, Michael’s wife, Naomi, confirmed that his diagnosis with motor neurone disease caused his decline and eventual death.

In her Instagram statement, Naomi paid tribute to her late husband for being an “an inspiration to everyone who was privileged enough to come into contact with him, not just in the past few years during his illness but in every day of his life.”

“He lived a life as full as any human can live. Joy, abundance of spirit, infectious laughter. A titan of a ginger-haired man,” she continued. “We are so grateful for every person who supported us through the last few years. Mick loved this quote from Brendan Behan, and this feels appropriate now: ‘The most important things to do in the world are to get something to eat, something to drink and somebody to love you.’ So, don’t overthink it. Eat. Drink. Love.”

The couple started a GoFundMe in December 2025 to help them pay for Michael’s tracheostomy. The fundraiser raised $100,000.

What Is Motor Neurone Disease?

Motor neurone disease (MDN) is a group of neurological disorders that gradually destroy a person’s motor neurons, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Motor neurons are nerve cells that control muscle movement involved in basic activities, such as walking, talking and swallowing.

Messages from neurons in the brain are typically called upper motor neurons, which are transmitted to the neurons in the spinal cord, also known as the lower motor neurons.

When a patient’s muscles cannot receive these messages from the lower motor neurons, muscle stiffness tends to occur.

Is There a Cure for Motor Neurone Disease?

No. There is no cure for MND.