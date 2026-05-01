When Is the Met Gala 2026? See Date, Theme & How to Watch the Red Carpet

Fashion’s biggest night is already generating buzz, and we’re just days away from it! The annual Met Gala remains the ultimate intersection of celebrity, style, and spectacle — and 2026 promises another unforgettable evening on the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Below, Hollywood Life has all the details you need to know about fashion’s biggest night.

When Is the 2026 Met Gala? See Event Date

Mark your calendars: the 2026 Met Gala is expected to take place on Monday, May 4, 2026. The annual event traditionally falls on the first Monday in May, a long-standing tradition that fashion insiders and fans alike anticipate each year.

While the official date confirmation typically comes closer to the date, the first Monday timing has remained consistent, making it one of the most predictable yet highly anticipated nights in fashion and beauty.

The annual fundraiser supports the Costume Institute and draws a guest list packed with A-list celebrities, designers and cultural icons. With names like Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams serving as co-chairs alongside Anna Wintour, expectations are sky-high for the dazzling spectacle.

What Is the Theme of the 2026 Met Gala?

The 2026 Met Gala theme is “Costume Art.” The accompanying dress code, “Fashion Is Art,” invites all attendees to choose between clothing and fine art.

The theme ties to the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, which will explore the relationship between fashion, the human body and artistic expression across several centuries. The exhibit will feature hundreds of objects, from garments to artwork, highlighting how style has been intertwined with cultural identity and visual storytelling.

In other words, expect the 2026 red carpet to feel more like a living gallery than ever before!

How to Watch the Met Gala Red Carpet

While the gala itself is super private, the red carpet is a global event, and fans won’t miss a moment. The 2026 Met Gala red carpet will be livestreamed across digital platforms, with Vogue once again leading its coverage.

Viewers can tune in on YouTube and social media channels to watch celebrities arrive. The livestream is expected to feature returning hosts and correspondents conducting interviews as the night goes on.

Coverage typically begins in the early evening at around 4:30 p.m. ET.