Anna Wintour Net Worth 2025: How Much the ‘Vogue’ Editor Makes Now

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The

That’s all for Anna Wintour. According to The Daily Front Row, the long-time editor-in-chief of Vogue announced in a June 2025 staff meeting that she was stepping down from her role. As the fashion world awaits her next move, many are curious about her rise to recognition as one of the most influential fashion icons of all time. From her net worth to salary, and more on her apparent departure as Vogue’s EIC, Hollywood Life has gathered everything we know so far about the matter below.

Anna Wintour’s Salary at Vogue and Condé Nast

In 2005, New York magazine reported that Anna was earning a $2 million salary as Vogue‘s editor-in-chief. However, in time, that annual income grew, as multiple outlets reported that she’s been earning $4 million per year. Moreover, Business Insider reported in 2014 that Anna was receiving a a $200,000 “allowance” for her workwear clothing.

What Is Anna Wintour’s Net Worth in 2025?

Anna currently has a net worth of $50 million and an annual salary of $4 million in 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Anna Wintour Got Rich

Overnight success wasn’t how Anna grew her wealth. In fact, it took the editor and fashion icon years to earn her multimillion-dollar income. But as the daughter of Charles Wintour, the former editor of the Evening Standard, Anna had a leg up in the publishing business.

After realizing that she had a knack for fashion — even getting into trouble at school for rebelling against conservative dress codes — Anna worked at Biba, thanks to an arrangement by her father. Upon getting her foot in the door of fashion by working at Harrod’s, the London native was hired as an editorial assistant for Harpers & Queen — a merger between Harper’s Bazaar UK and Queen in the 1970s. However, even at that early point in her career, Anna reportedly told people she wanted to work for Vogue.

Eventually, Anna left London and moved to New York City by working as a junior fashion editor at Harper’s Bazaar. However, Anna was fired after less than a year because she couldn’t “pin a dress,” she revealed in a 2024 appearance on the “Origins” podcast.

“I really didn’t have much talent when I was young. I was not good at anything,” Anna added, admitting she embraced the fake-it-till-you-make-it approach. “But it was a very different time. Where people got jobs with no discernible skills, but maybe somebody knew someone. So, that’s sort of how you ended up in that position. And it was really wrong and I was very bad. I just was lucky. I was just very, very lucky.”

Nevertheless, Anna didn’t give up. She took a short hiatus before returning to fashion publishing in the 1980s. When she landed her position as creative director at Vogue, the editor earned the nickname “nuclear Wintour” after making a few controversial decisions. But she introduced revolutionary changes to the magazine that essentially made Vogue what it is today.

From then on, Anna rose through the ranks at Vogue’s parent company, Condé Nast, overseeing the launches of spinoff magazines Teen Vogue, Vogue Living and Men’s Vogue.

Anna is also involved in philanthropic work, serving as a trustee at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where she’s organized benefits that raised millions of dollars. And with every Met Gala, Anna has been the chairperson.

Alongside her fortune is Anna’s fame, and thanks in part to The Devil Wears Prada book and movie, her celebrity status exploded in the 2000s.

Is Anna Wintour Quitting Vogue?

Anna will no longer serve as the head of editorial content at Vogue, but she will still be the global chief content officer and global editorial director, according to WWD and Business of Fashion.