‘The Devil Wears Prada’ 2: Release Date, Cast & More Details

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is no longer moving at a glacial pace. Though the project is still in pre-production, Disney has confirmed a 2026 release date! The movie will premiere 20 years after the first film hit theaters and went on to become a timeless classic with references that nobody in Hollywood tires of (Gird your loins!)

Now, the question is when can we finally see Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci and company reprise their roles from The Devil Wears Prada?

Hollywood Life has all the details on The Devil Wears Prada sequel below.

Devil Wears Prada 2 Release Date

The Devil Wears Prada sequel will be released on May 1, 2026, Disney confirmed.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Cast

Though Anne, Emily and Meryl have teased their past characters to fans over the years (i.e. at the 2024 SAG Awards), none of them has confirmed that they will be in the sequel. But since the movie was greenlit, it’s highly likely that the trio will reprise their roles — with Anne as Andrea “Andy” Sachs, Emily as Emily Charlton and Meryl as Miranda Priestly.

‘THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2’ will follow Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) as she navigates the challenges of the declining print magazine industry. In theaters May 1, 2026. pic.twitter.com/ERiMCft0HJ — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 22, 2025

What Will The Devil Wears Prada 2 Be About?

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will focus on Miranda struggling to manage the gradual downfall of print magazine publishing, according to The Wrap. With Runway in decline, Miranda asks her former assistant Emily for advertising dollars, and the latter now works as an executive at a luxury brand.

Is The Devil Wears Prada About Anna Wintour?

The creators behind the film — which is based on the 2003 novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger — have not held back in sharing their inspirations behind the film’s apathetic fashion world setting. While it’s not entirely inspired by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, fashion designers were too afraid to lend costume pieces to the film in fear of Anna’s reaction, writer Aline Brosh McKenna told Entertainment Weekly in 2021.

“I had enormous trouble finding anyone in the fashion world who’d talk to me, because people were afraid of Anna and Vogue, not wanting to be blackballed,”Aline said. “There was one person who spoke to me, whose name I will never divulge, who read it and said, ‘The people in this movie are too nice. No one in that world is too nice. They don’t have to be, and they don’t have time to be.’ After that, I did a pass to make everyone a bit busier and meaner.”

In spite of this, Anna has had a sensor of humor about the film. In January 2024, the fashion queen and Anne made cameos in Broadway’s Gutenberg as producers, who hand the stars of the show a Broadway contract at the end.