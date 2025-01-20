Melania Trump’s Net Worth: How Much Money Does She Have?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Melania Trump is making headlines not only as the incoming First Lady but also for launching her own cryptocurrency in the form of a meme coin.

“The Official Melania Meme is live! You can buy $MELANIA now,” she posted on X, which was reposted by her husband, Donald Trump, on the eve of his inauguration as U.S. president.

Learn more about her meme coin, net worth, and more below.

How Much Is the Melania Meme Coin?

After initially launching at around $7, the Melania coin was trading at approximately $8 on Monday morning, with a market cap of $1.57 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

The Official Melania Meme is live! You can buy $MELANIA now. https://t.co/8FXvlMBhVf FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P pic.twitter.com/t2vYiahRn6 — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) January 19, 2025

Melania’s meme coin is issued through her incorporated company, MKT World LLC—a firm she has used since 2021 for various ventures, including selling portraits of herself as First Lady.

What Is Melania Trump’s Net Worth?

Melania has an estimated net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Else Has Melania Trump Made Her Money?

Before becoming First Lady, Melania had a successful career as a model. She worked with several high-profile fashion brands and appeared in numerous magazines, including Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar.

In 2010, Melania launched her own jewelry line, which was sold on QVC. The collection featured high-end pieces, and though it was discontinued after a few years, it provided her with additional income.

As First Lady, Melania used her image for licensing deals, though her involvement in such deals was more low-profile compared to other public figures.

She has also released a memoir called Melania, which has become a New York Times bestseller.

What Is Donald Trump’s Net Worth?

As of January 20, Donald is worth approximately $6.7 billion, according to Forbes.

How Much Is Donald Trump’s Meme Coin?

The Trump meme coin initially sold for $10 each before soaring to nearly $70 by Sunday morning. However, its value sharply declined later that day after Melania announced her own coin.

As of Monday morning, it is valued at around $51, with a market cap of approximately $10.3 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

Does Melania Trump Have Kids?

Melania, Donald’s third wife, has had only one child with him: Barron Trump, born in 2006.