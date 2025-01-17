How to Watch Trump’s Inauguration: Cable & Streaming Details

Image Credit: Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump is set to be sworn back into office for a second term in the White House. The Republican politician won the 2024 presidential election alongside his running mate, J.D. Vance, defeating Democratic candidates Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz.

After four years, the 46th president, Joe Biden, is days away from concluding his term, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the United States.

In his farewell address, as stated on The White House website, Biden expressed his gratitude, saying, “And my eternal thanks to you, the American people. After 50 years of public service, I give you my word, I still believe in the idea for which this nation stands, a nation where the strengths of our institutions and the character of our people matter and must endure.”

He added, “Let me close by stating my gratitude to so many people. To the members of my administration, as well as public service and first responders across the country and around the world, thank you for stepping up to serve. To our service members and your families, it’s been the highest honor of my life to lead you as commander in chief. And, of course, to Kamala and her incredible partner — a historic vice president. She and Doug have become like family. And to me, family is everything. My deepest appreciation to our amazing first lady, who is with me in the Oval today, for our entire family. You are the love of my life and lifes of my love.”

As the 2016 election winner prepares to return to Washington, D.C., here’s everything you need to know about how to watch his upcoming inauguration.

When Is Donald Trump’s 2025 Inauguration?

Trump will officially return to office on Monday, January 20, 2025.

Will Trump’s Inauguration Be Held Indoors?

Yes, the former president has announced that his inauguration will be moved from outdoors to indoors. According to CNN, he shared on Truth Social, “I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather.” Additionally, he wrote, “We will open Capital One Arena on Monday for LIVE viewing of this Historic event, and to host the Presidential Parade. I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing In.”

How to Watch the Inauguration?

The historic event will be broadcast live across multiple channels. Networks such as ABC, NBC, CNN, FOX News, and more will provide coverage at different schedules. Additionally, USA Today will be streaming the inauguration live.