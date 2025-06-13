Mel Brooks’ Health: How the ‘Spaceballs’ Actor Is Doing Today

Image Credit: Getty Images

Mel Brooks may be in his late 90s now, but the actor, playwright, producer and songwriter is doing just fine. Although The Producers writer and director has every right to retire, he isn’t planning on doing so! Mel has landed voice roles in a slew of animated films, including Toy Story 4, published his 2021 memoir, All About Me! and signed on to appear in Spaceballs 2. But most fans of Mel are curious to learn about his personal life, especially his health, since he’s older than he used to be.

Below, Hollywood Life has compiled everything we know about Mel’s health today.

How Old Is Mel Brooks Now?

Mel is 98 years old. He was born on June 28, 1926, and he will turn 99 in June 2025.

How Is Mel Brooks’ Health Today?

Mel has not opened up about his health in an interview, but he hasn’t run into any major setbacks throughout his career. However, the actor has made it a mission to keep any personal details out of the spotlight, telling The Guardian in a previous interview about his memoir, “Personal means personal, and I don’t want to spill the beans.” He was referring to his 2021 memoir, All About Me!

In that same interview, Mel was asked about his marriage to late wife Anne Bancroft, who died in 2005 from uterine cancer.

I don’t have a cat, so a dog will have to do! But like Taylor Swift I’m all in for @KamalaHarris & @Tim_Walz ! #VoteBlue Double check your own voter registration and find local early voting dates here: https://t.co/HzH35dTifv pic.twitter.com/nqwFvp5hLT — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) September 12, 2024

“We fought a lot. One time, I left the house after a terrible fight, and I checked into a hotel at midnight, and at about three in the morning, I called her and said,‘You still up?’ She said ‘yes.’ I said, ‘I’m coming home.’ The people at the desk said, ‘That was a short stay.’ But I couldn’t spend the whole night without being with her,” the Brooklyn, New York, native recalled.

Following Anne’s death, Mel pointed out he wasn’t able to include much about their marriage in his book, saying, “No, that still hurts too much.”

“She was just amazing. I don’t think there was anybody better,” Mel added about his late wife.

Mel Brooks’ Net Worth

As of 2025, the multi-hyphenate has a net worth of $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Mel Brooks Reprising His Spaceballs Role?

Yes! Mel is reprising one of his roles in the Spaceballs sequel: Yogurt, which parodies Yoda from Star Wars. The film is slated for a 2027 release date and will feature most of the original cast.